Joshua Buatsi: Beat Callum Smith and I'm next up for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol winner

Joshua Buatsi is determined to defeat Callum Smith to secure a shot at the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol winner.

Beterbiev rematches Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight world championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On the same Riyadh Season event, Buatsi puts his WBO Interim light-heavyweight belt on the line against Liverpool's Smith.

The victor of their fight will be on course for a shot at the full world championship.

"For sure after I win they've got to say Buatsi you're next up," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

"The focus is about me cementing my position - get the win and then hopefully fight the winner.

"It's the Interim belt that I've got. I'm not looking past Smith but that's who I have to get past to solidify my position.

"I know it's someone I have to beat to even have that conversation. I'm really fixated on making sure that I don't slip up here and I get the win."

As well as training with coach Virgil Hunter in Oakland, he's had some expert help from boxing legend, and a former unified light-heavyweight world champion, Andre Ward.

Buatsi even got to spar with Ward as he got some coaching guidance.

"We sparred a bit," Buatsi said. "It was different to see someone put into practice what they say.

"It was good to see him, get in there and spar, and show me a few things."

London's Buatsi has never lost a professional contest. But Smith, a former world champion at super-middleweight who's only been defeated by Beterbiev and Canelo Alvarez, will be his hardest fight yet.

"This is definitely the toughest and most credible opponent. It's going to be a big fight," Buatsi said.

But he does expect to be better than ever before himself. "There will be improvements from my last fight that you will see," he said.

"I'm learning the right things. I'm with the right team with the right training and I believe in my abilities as well.

"Favour plus hard work equals victory."

