Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Watch a live stream of the final press conference

Joseph Parker, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol speak for the final time ahead of Saturday night's bumper card as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Dubois will be absent at Thursday evening's press conference as he is evaluated by a doctor amid illness concerns.

The 27-year-old is due to defend his IBF heavyweight world title against Parker following September's stunning knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Parker is coming off statement victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang as part of a five-fight winning streak, with a unification showdown against Oleksandr Usyk potentially on the line.

Beterbiev, meanwhile, defends his undisputed light-heavyweight championship in his eagerly-awaited rematch against Bivol after extending his perfect record with a unanimous decision win when the pair met in October.

They feature as part of a historic card in Saudi Arabia, which kicks off with a domestic light-heavyweight cracker between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith before seeing Agit Kabayel continue his quest for world heavyweight title contention against Zhang.

Shakur Stevenson faces replacement opponent Josh Padley after the last-minute withdrawal of Floyd Schofield, Israil Madrimov takes on Vergil Ortiz Jr following his tight defeat to Terence Crawford, and Hamzah Sheeraz fights for his first world title against Carlos Adames.

