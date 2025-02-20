Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker fight in doubt amid illness concerns for British heavyweight ahead of world title defence

Martin Bakole is poised to fight Joseph Parker on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after Daniel Dubois fell ill two days before his anticipated world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.

Bakole is understood to be flying to Riyadh as a last-minute replace for Dubois who has a fever and missed Thursday night's press conference to be evaluated by a doctor.

Parker has confirmed he will fight on Saturday night and his team has accepted a fight with Bakole with The Ring Magazine - owned by head of Riyadh Season, Turki Alalshikh - reporting that Dubois cannot fight.

Promoter Frank Warren wants a final decision to be made on Friday and said: "Unfortunately Daniel is being evaluated by a doctor, when we have more news we will share it with you and update you."

Parker added: "If he is ill, I hope he gets better soon. I'm looking forward to Saturday and putting on a good show. I'm ready to go. I've put in all the hard work. Come on Saturday."

Bakole is coming off a career-best performance to stop Jared Anderson with a fifth-round knockout last August.

Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye and Mourad Aliev were other options being considered, while Joe Joyce put his hand up to step in at late notice, telling Sky Sports: "For the right money, yes of course!"

But Bakole looks to have secured the deal to step into the biggest fight of his career on Saturday night on Sky Sports Box Office.

Shalom: Bakole ready to take Parker fight with two days' notice

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom on Martin Bakole potentially stepping in to fight Parker...

"First of all, my heart goes out to Daniel Dubois, don't know how he is, but what an opportunity this could be for Martin Bakole. I think it's the best option for Joseph Parker in terms of a 50/50 fight.

"Martin will do it with two days notice. He doesn't duck anyone, he wants everyone and now it's open to Joseph Parker whether he will take on the challenge that is Bakole on two days notice.

Image: Martin Bakole will step in to face Parker with two days notice, says BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom

"We're still two-and-a-half months away from the Efe Ajagba fight so it will be the start of his camp but Martin is ready, even on two days notice, whether it's six, seven or eight weeks we believe he can beat anyone. We're ready for the fight and let's see what happens.

"The flights have been checked, everything is ready to go, the team is ready to go. We've checked with the trainer, Martin and we're willing to be reasonable as well. That's how confident we will be with that fight."

