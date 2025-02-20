Claressa Shields suspended by Michigan Commission and under investigation by WBO for positive marijuana test

Claressa Shields has been suspended by the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission and is under investigation after testing positive for marijuana.

The 29-year-old three-weight world champion returned a positive "oral fluid sample" for the banned substance after her win over Danielle Perkins on February 3 in Michigan.

Marijuana is banned in-competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The WBO, which is a sanctioning body and does not have the power to suspend boxers, has requested a "show notice" from Shields, asking her to explain herself, while the Michigan Commission has opened its own investigation into whether she should face disciplinary action.

"Ms Shields' conduct as a licensed professional boxer constitutes an imminent threat to the integrity of professional boxing, the public interest, and the welfare and safety of professional athletes," the Michigan Commission said.

Last week, Shields addressed rumours of a failed drugs test on social media, saying she was a "clean athlete".

Sky Sports News has contacted Shields for comment.

