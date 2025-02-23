Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois hold the world titles but do Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker fit into their heavyweight plans?

Oleksandr Usyk has two fights left as a unified champion but does Daniel Dubois still fit into his plans and could we see an unexpected heavyweight rematch?

Usyk had a front row seat reserved in Saudi Arabia, but posters for another undisputed world title fight announcement probably laid in a backstage dustbin after an astonishing 48 hours in boxing's top division.

It wasn't supposed to happen like this.

Usyk was expected to stride menacingly onto the ring apron to confirm another bout for all the major belts, but Dubois, his former adversary, was nowhere near the arena after suddenly falling ill with a virus on Thursday.

Martin Bakole, a gargantuan contender from the Democratic Republic of Congo, had swiftly accepted an offer to challenge Dubois' intended challenger, Joseph Parker. But Bakole's 310lb frame was betrayed by quaking legs after a right hand from Parker sent him sprawling in the second round on Saturday night.

So what next and who next?

Tyson Fury's latest retirement announcement has left Joshua in limbo, while Usyk has confirmed that he only wants two more fights.

Promoter Frank Warren searched for positives as Dubois laid on a sick bed.

"I feel the perverse thing out of it is we've got more of an option now," Warren said.

"I'd like to see the rematch with Usyk. That's an option, if it can be done I'd love that.

"But then we've got Joe Parker, we've got AJ, who's got over his injury and he may want to do it now with the fact he's been ill, who knows?"

Dubois has history with Usyk. The British challenger floored the Ukrainian with a shot that ruled a low blow, despite its closeness to the belt line, and Usyk was given time to regain his feet and force a stoppage.

Dubois still holds his IBF belt and could head straight for an undisputed world title fight against Usyk, the WBC, IBF and WBO champion.

Joshua was sat in close proximity to Usyk and would have also been disappointed by the absence of Dubois, who had knocked him out at Wembley in September.

Revenge plans for Joshua remain unclear as he is currently absent from the IBF rankings. Deontay Wilder, another rumoured opponent, was not ringside in Saudi and has not been seen inside a ring since a loss to Zhilei Zhang last June.

Joshua had also been linked with Bakole after the duo shared an icy face-off at a London event. But Bakole will be hoping that an IBF final eliminator against Efe Ajagba can still go ahead after he dared to be great against Parker.

Agit Kabayel has already positioned himself for a WBC title shot after a stunning stoppage of Zhang, but could be made to wait a little longer as the governing body has no immediate mandatory title commitments.

Parker, having toppled Bakole after wins over Zhang and Deontay Wilder, arguably is most deserving of another world title shot against Dubois or even Usyk.

In his post-match interview, Parker raised a pertinent question. "How can I fight for the world title next?

"If Usyk wants a dance partner. I want to fight for a world title, I want to be champion of the world again."

But Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson has questioned whether Parker could resume his rivalry with a former opponent.

Nelson said: "You know what I think is going to happen. I think Daniel Dubois goes on to box Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua sat ringside, he's not got an opponent yet and either way I thought, if Parker wins tonight, all of sudden AJ will find an opponent and he won't be getting in with Daniel Dubois again.

"Don't be surprised if that happens again, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker."

After another whirlwind week in the heavyweight division, Usyk, Dubois, Parker and Joshua could all feature on freshly repainted billboards in the near future.

