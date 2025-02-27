Eubank vs Benn: Watch a free live stream of the second press conference as rivals meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Watch a free live stream as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn go head to head before their long-awaited British battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26; the bitter rivals will finally settle their feud following the cancellation of a fight in 2022 after Benn failed a drug test
Thursday 27 February 2025 17:58, UK
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn meet in a second press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and you can watch on a free live stream.
Eubank Jr and Benn take to the stage again in front of the cameras before their long-awaited British battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.
Their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, had a famous feud during their own professional careers that is etched into British boxing history.
The sons, looking to continue that legacy, had originally been due to face off in October 2022 before that fight was cancelled when Benn failed two drug tests.
With Benn now clear to box in the UK, his fight with Eubank Jr is set for April. On Monday they went head to head at a launch press conference in Manchester. Their first face-off erupted into chaos when Eubank Jr cracked an egg on Benn's head.
That ramped up the animosity between the two even further. The stakes are high for both, with the winner expected to line up a fight against Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, told Sky Sports.
Eubank Jr has openly called out Alvarez in the past.
"If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026," Alalshikh continued.
"And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards."