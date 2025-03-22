George Foreman: Two-time heavyweight boxing champion dies aged 76

George Foreman twice became world heavyweight champion and won Olympic gold in 1968; he famously fought Muhammad Ali in the Rumble In the Jungle in 1974; the George Foreman Grill sold in its millions

Sky Sports News takes a look back at the life and career of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman who has passed away at the age of 76

American boxing legend George Foreman has died at the age of 76, his family have announced.

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist in 1968 before claiming his first heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Joe Frazier in 1973.

He lost the belt a year later to Muhammad Ali in the Rumble In the Jungle bout. His second championship came more than two decades later at the age of 45, with a stunning knockout win over Michael Moorer in 1994 making him the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

A post on the two-time world heavyweight champion's Instagram page said he died peacefully on Friday surrounded by family.

"Our hearts are broken," the post said. "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name for his family.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

Tributes began to pour in following the news, with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson saying Foreman's "contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten".

Former NBA basketballer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, who won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, said it was a "pleasure getting to know (Foreman) not only as a boxer but as a man".

He wrote on X: "I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away.

"I attended so many of George's championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

"After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman - I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills!(Johnson's wife) Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time."

Foreman retired from the sport in 1997 with a record of 76 wins and just five losses. Sixty-eight of his victories came via knockout.

Foreman found tremendous success in the business world after his retirement, with his popular George Foreman Grill selling in the millions.

He was married five times and is survived by 12 children.