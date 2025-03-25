Fabio Wardley targets world title fight at Ipswich Town's Portman Road and has Kubrat Pulev, Jarrell Miller on his shortlist

Fabio Wardley has revealed that Kubrat Pulev, Jarrell Miller and Michael Hunter all feature on a shortlist of opponents ahead of an expected world title fight.

The British heavyweight has lined up a WBA heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev, but Wardley could firstly face a WBA ranked contender such as Jarrell Miller, Michael Hunter and Jared Anderson.

Wardley is the No 1 contender in the WBA rankings after extending his 19-fight unbeaten record with a first-round knockout win over Frazer Clarke in their rematch in October.

"He's [Pulev) got the WBA regular title, a title that Daniel Dubois had fairly recently, and look at the kind of trajectory he's been on off the back of it," Wardley told Sky Sports.

"He's in the mix of names that we're stirring the pot with. Although I've had my good British-level fights and the middling-level kind of, some people may do a little bit of European and then jump to the kind of world level, but I feel like I'm ready to jump to that world level.

"I feel like Kubrat Pulev being a world champion with the WBA that he is, I feel like that's a test I'm more than happy to take on.

"So Pulev is one of the men in the pot. There's Pulev, there's Miller, there's Anderson, there's Michael Hunter.

"That's the mix I believe I'm in. I'm a world title contender now. So all I believe is left to do is to prove it by fighting another contender. I've got to prove myself and I've got no problem in that."

Wardley, a lifelong Ipswich Town fan, is hopeful that his next fight will be staged at the Premier League club's stadium, with a date to be confirmed.

"The Portman Road thing is a dream," Wardley added. "Again, with a situation like a stadium fight, and then when you're mixing with these top-level contenders as well, there's a lot of things that need to align.

"There's a lot of moving parts. There's a lot of stuff that needs to align. The club can't give you that many dates as to whether the pitch will be free.

"So it's a small window to work with. And then on that side, you've got which opponent do you pick? And what's their window in terms of training camp and there's moving parts all over.

"But look, if it can come off perfectly, fantastic. But one way or another, I believe I'm a world title contender and I will be putting myself up against one of those guys."