Tyson Fury still retired, but still 'very bitter' at decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury is retired but remains "very bitter" at the decision in his last fight.

After losing his WBC title in last year's undisputed championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk, Fury was also defeated in their December rematch by unanimous decision.

He objected vociferously after the bout and even though he retired at the start of this year, Fury is still not at peace with the decision.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "I call him regularly and he said: 'Oh I'm so happy, retired, I'm here with my wife.' He didn't hint whatsoever that he was planning on coming back.

"He told me he was not happy with the decision in the second fight with Usyk. He's still very bitter about the judges' scoring and he was very upset but he was retired, that's what he said."

Sulaiman though added: "Maybe like in The Godfather, the movie, maybe we'll hear him say: 'Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!' We don't know…"

A new Fury

There are members of the Fury family taking their own early steps in the sport. Amateur boxer James Dean Fury impressed at the recent Manchester Box Cup, while Walter Fury, Tyson's cousin, is a professional prospect.

Walter Fury will have his fourth pro bout on July 11 in Liverpool. His father, Hughie Fury, who passed away in 2014, previously trained Tyson Fury. Walter Fury was always going to join the family business and become a boxer.

"From being a young lad, because I started boxing about 11 years old, it was always a dream that I wanted," he told Sky Sports.

"It took me a bit to get back into it after I lost my father. But after that, that was it. I just got my head around things, sorted myself out as you do and got myself back in there.

"The only thing I can do now is make him proud and that's what I intend to do and not just that, I intend to go as far as I possibly can in the sport.

"I've got too much talent to throw away."

He is not however going to try to fill Tyson Fury's shoes. "The only thing I want to be is myself and that's what I intend to be," he said.

"A lot of people think there is a lot of pressure but to me there is no pressure. Because the only thing I've got to do is do my best."

He does think the absence of his cousin is to the detriment of the sport, even if it's for Tyson Fury's own good.

"Boxing's dead without him because he's a big entertainer, isn't he? A lot of people tune in from all over the world to just see Tyson because he's the best build up to a fight I think we've ever seen and not just that, he's also a top class boxer that puts on a show every fight he has," he said.

"But the thing is at the minute he's not boxing and I believe it's the best thing for him now. I believe he's done everything he needs to do in boxing.

"What more can you do if you've already fought for everything and basically won everything? That's good enough."

At different stages in his career Fury has held every major championship belt, even if he never went undisputed.

"He might have been beat off Usyk but listen, I think he's the closest man to beating Usyk, there's nothing wrong with that," Walter Fury said.

"We can't be any prouder of Tyson for what he's done in the sport. He's fought the best. From where he's come from to where he's ended up is just unbelievable.

"[He should] enjoy his life, instead of putting himself at risk in each fight."