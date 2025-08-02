Oleksandr Usyk has not engaged in negotiations with Joseph Parker over a WBO mandatory title fight

Joseph Parker's team have revealed that Oleksandr Usyk has not held any negotiations over a mandatory WBO title fight.

The Ukrainian, who is the undisputed world heavyweight champion after last month's knockout of Daniel Dubois, was ordered to agree a deal with Parker within 30 days from July 24, or the WBO will proceed with a purse bid.

But Parker's New Zealand-based promoter David Higgins has confirmed that talks are yet to take place with Usyk, who could be stripped of his WBO belt if he does not fulfil this defence.

"Last time I spoke to Frank Warren [who promotes Parker in the UK] there had been no engagement. That is what I was told, a couple of days ago," Higgins told Sky Sports.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to fight Joseph Parker next

"It's boxing, anything can happen. You don't rule anything in or out really, but I think Usyk would have engaged by now in a discussion or a negotiation if he wanted to retain and defend his undisputed heavyweight world titles."

Parker, a former WBO champion, secured another world title shot after wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole, although Usyk has also been linked with a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury.

Higgins has voiced his frustration at the current state of the heavyweight division, amid fresh speculation that Anthony Joshua could face Jake Paul.

He said: "I'm hopeful that the merit-based system is respected and the man who has genuinely earned a shot at a world heavyweight title is allowed to have that title shot, because it has been earned the hard way, the old school way with consecutive victories over monumental opposition, over 12-13 years of a dedicated, professional career, beating everyone put in front of him.

"It's a disgrace to the sport that you cannot earn a heavyweight world title shot on merit. All this 'Mickey Mouse' rubbish, talk of Joshua fighting Jake Paul. If Usyk doesn't take the fight, Joshua should step up, back himself and fight Parker for the vacant title."

Due to his current status as WBO interim title holder, Parker could be installed as the new champion if Usyk decides not to fight him.

But Higgins has appealed for Usyk to grant Parker an undisputed world title fight.

"Joseph would rather fight Usyk and lose than get given the belt," said Higgins. "But you've got to take what comes in this sport.

"I guess we would appeal to Oleksandr Usyk because he is a merit worthy fighter, who also built his way up the hard way, winning Olympic Gold, working his way up the cruiserweight division, whitewashing every heavyweight.

"You would think that Usyk himself would recognise that Parker earned his shot at the title."