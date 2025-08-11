After both Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari died after competing in separate bouts on the same event in Tokyo, the Japan Boxing Commission will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday and expect to have further talks about safety: “We will take whatever measures we can”

Japan Boxing Commission to hold crisis meeting after deaths of Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari

Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, executive secretary of the Japan Boxing Commission, speaks at a press conference on Sunday

Boxing in Japan has been booming, led by the brilliant Naoya Inoue but also a host of other stars.

But a shadow has been cast over the sport after two boxers, Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari, died after competing in separate bouts on the same event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on August 2.

Urakawa and Kotari both needed brain surgery and passed away within days of each other.

The Japan Boxing Commission will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday and expect to have further talks about safety.

"We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport," Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, secretary general of the Japan Boxing Commission, told reporters. "We will take whatever measures we can."

The commission is expected to look into weight-making methods that could put boxers at risk and to liaise with trainers.

"Weight loss, which was likely a major factor, and pre-match conditioning are only being looked at from an administrative perspective," Yasukochi said. "I would like to hear the opinions of those involved in the association who have been working closely with the athletes for a long time."

The Japanese Boxing Commission has already ruled that all Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title bouts will now be contested over 10 rounds rather than 12.

"The offensive power of Japanese boxing today is tremendous," Yasukochi said. "We have more and more boxers who are able to start exchanges of fierce blows from the first round. Maybe 12 rounds can be dangerous."

Commission chair Hagiwara Minoru said: "We will begin work on anything we can immediately, including investigating and clarifying the cause and taking measures going forward.

"We would like to move forward as quickly as possible."