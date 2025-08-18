Oleksandr Usyk has earned the right to 'choose his own future' amid mandatory WBO title commitment to face Joseph Parker

Oleksandr Usyk will 'choose his own future' despite being ordered to make a world heavyweight title defence against Joseph Parker.

The Ukrainian star has been granted an extension to negotiations for a mandatory WBO title fight against Parker after he cited an injury following his fifth-round knockout win over Dubois at Wembley Stadium last month.

Serhii Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, has suggested the undisputed world champion will not be rushed into his next career move.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk unified all the world heavyweight titles again at Wembley

"Throughout his entire professional career, both Oleksandr Usyk and our whole team have proven that we respect all potential opponents as well as the rules that govern professional boxing," Lapin told Ready to Fight.

"Over the past year and a half, Usyk has accomplished a historic achievement by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion twice. That demanded tremendous physical and mental effort, and great sacrifice.

"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world. And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family.

"Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future - and to take the time he needs to make that decision. So, guys, don't push the horses."

To retain his undisputed status Usyk would have to face mandatory WBO title challenger Parker next, but the unbeaten 38-year-old could vacate the WBO belt or be stripped of that title.

Parker's promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports: "There is no noise, no engagement, no negotiation from Usyk's team. All thinking and wisdom is that Usyk doesn't want to defend his WBO world title. That is the feeling."

Itauma next for Usyk?

After his first-round demolition of Dillian Whyte at the weekend, British contender Moses Itauma has also been linked with a fight against Usyk.

"What's next?" Itauma said. "Honestly, I will fight anyone they put in front of me.

"If I be completely honest, Joseph Parker [and Agit] Kabayel do deserve the shot [at Oleksandr Usyk] but I would love to take the opportunity as well.

"Chuck me in there with them lot!"