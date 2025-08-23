Deontay Wilder open to crossover clash with Francis Ngannou next year, reveals manager
Francis Ngannou called out Deontay Wilder, declaring: "It's time to finally settle the debate"; Shelly Finkel, Wilder's manager, revealed to Sky Sports: "Deontay would be open to that fight next year"; after losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, Wilder came back with a win
Friday 22 August 2025 23:55, UK
Deontay Wilder is open to a 2026 fight with Francis Ngannou.
Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion who has transitioned to boxing.
Ngannou issued a call-out to Wilder on social media, posting a video of himself belting a punch mitt with the message: "It's time to finally settle the debate, 'Bronze Bomber'."
The debate he's referring to is the suggestion that either he or Deontay Wilder could be the hardest puncher in the world.
Wilder has previously been regarded as the heaviest hitter in boxing, though he is now 39 years old.
The American star came back from consecutive losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang with a victory over Tyrell Anthony Herndon in Wichita in June.
Taking on Ngannou is a realistic prospective fight for him, but not until 2026.
Shelly Finkel, Wilder's manager, told Sky Sports: "Deontay would be open to that fight next year."
MMA star Ngannou hasn't won a professional boxing bout yet, but has fought both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Although Joshua levelled him in just their second round, Ngannou went the 10-round distance with Fury when he was making his boxing debut. He only lost on a split decision. Ngannou even managed to drop Fury, who held the WBC heavyweight world title at the time.