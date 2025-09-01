Joe Bugner: Former world heavyweight title opponent for Muhammad Ali dies aged 75

Joe Bugner has passed away at the age of 75; the former British, European and Commonwealth champion twice shared the ring with Muhammad Ali, losing both fights on points, and traded punches with some of the biggest names in his heavyweight era

Earlier in his career, he defeated Henry Cooper on points to become British, European and Commonwealth champion in 1971.

Bugner's death was confirmed in a statement from The British Boxing Board of Control, which read: "It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family."

Image: Bugner shared the ring with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Earnie Shavers

After building his reputation with victories over Brian London and Chuck Wepner, Bugner defeated Cooper by a razor-thin decision to secure three major titles.

His reign was ended by a points loss to Jack Bodell, but Bugner rebuilt and would go the distance in a creditable loss to Ali in Las Vegas in 1973.

Image: Bugner launches an attack on Ali during their heavyweight fight in 1973

Bugner was also beaten on points by Joe Frazier in London later that year before losing a 15-round rematch with Ali in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 for the WBC title.

He came up short in further fights against Earnie Shavers and Frank Bruno, but would secure victories over respected contenders such as James Tillis and Greg Page.

Bugner's professional career ended with a record of 69 wins, including 41 knockouts, 13 defeats and one draw.