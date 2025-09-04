Natasha Jonas: I wouldn't say no to a crack at Katie Taylor | 'I believe I'm good enough to win just one'
Natasha Jonas is contemplating retiring from boxing, but notes: "I wouldn't say no to a crack at Katie Taylor"; Jonas and Taylor have had memorable clashes in Olympic and professional boxing; Jonas is supporting the GB team at the World championships in Liverpool, which begin this week
Thursday 4 September 2025 12:00, UK
Natasha Jonas would welcome a rematch with Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor.
Jonas and Taylor clashed in a memorable encounter in an Olympic quarter-final at London 2012 that set a record for crowd volume.
They boxed again as professionals, with Taylor winning their lightweight world championship fight on a narrow points decision.
"We have got unfinished business," Jonas told Sky Sports News. "I wouldn't say no to a crack at Katie Taylor.
"I believe I'm good enough to win just one."
But Jonas added: "Katie's earned the right, respectfully, to decide what she wants to do and pick and choose who she wants. So I'm at the mercy of Katie at the minute.
"If the option was there, you'd be stupid not to take it. We'll wait and see."
In March, Jonas lost her welterweight title unification to Lauren Price. At the age of 41, Jonas has to also consider retirement.
"I haven't made a decision about where my future lies yet," she said. "I'm just enjoying being around events like this [the amateur World championships in Liverpool], enjoying promoting boxing on a local and global scale. We'll see what's next."
World Boxing, the new international federation, has managed to preserve the sport's Olympic status. That will be vital to its future.
Jonas, the first British woman to qualify to box at the Olympics, said: "I think it would have been a huge disappointment if [boxing] wasn't included in LA in 2028. I think the fact that it has been, the fact that it's been sorted out, is a huge boost for the athletes that are involved."
The World Championships take place in Liverpool, Jonas' home city, this week and run up until September 14, and will be the new federation's first major tournament.
"We've got a rich, deep history of fighters doing really well, both amateur and professionally [in Liverpool]," Jonas said. "It'd be great for the young squad that we've got to have the home support."
Local man Callum Makin, from Jonas' original club, Rotunda, will be representing GB at middleweight in the World Championships.
On boxing at the Worlds in his home city, Makin said: "It means everything. It was a dream to box in these championships. I'm here now.
"Hopefully, let's go and win that gold medal. But the main thing now is let's compete, let's box. I've got a load of people coming - family, friends, and team-mates from the Rotunda.
"We put the hard work in to come up against the best and beat the best at big tournaments like this.
"I just can't wait to get in there and showcase my talents on the bigger stage."