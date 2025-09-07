Anthony Joshua would take a world title fight with Moses Itauma 'in a heartbeat', says promoter Eddie Hearn
Promoter Frank Warren says he'd welcome a fight between Moses Itauma and Anthony Joshua: "I'd do that tomorrow"; Eddie Hearn, who represents AJ, thinks it's possible: "If there was a chance to fight Moses for the world heavyweight title, we'd take it in a heartbeat"
A fight between Anthony Joshua and Moses Itauma could be made, but a world title would have to be on the line says promoter Eddie Hearn.
Itauma is in the early stages of his professional career, but has shown his promise and his capabilities in a lightning-quick demolition of Dillian Whyte.
Joshua is 15 years older than Itauma and has already been a unified heavyweight champion twice before.
Itauma's promoter, Frank Warren told Sky Sports: "I'd do that [AJ-Itauma fight] tomorrow. It isn't going to happen. First of all they've got the same trainer [in Ben Davison]."
But Warren added: "That's a great domestic bust-up."
Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua, could see a fight with Itauma happening, if it was for a world heavyweight championship.
"I don't really look at the Moses fight and think that's a fight for AJ," Hearn told Sky Sports. "There's many reasons for that. One, what do you gain out if it?
"Moses is a very good fighter. If you win you've beat up a 20-year-old. If you lose you've lost to a 20-year-old and your career's over. It's a dangerous fight, I rate Moses very highly."
But the promoter noted: "AJ, his decision would be completely different. He would probably be bang up for fighting Moses. He'd find that exciting and if there was a chance to fight Moses for the world heavyweight title, we'd take it in a heartbeat."
While Hearn admires Itauma, for all of the young heavyweight's abilities he cautions against rushing him.
"I think that Moses has a lot of work to do. He's an extraordinary talent but we have no idea if he can tick the boxes that are required to be a true great and a true champion in the division," Hearn said. "What's his chin like? What's it like when it gets really tough in the trenches?
"Now he could tick all those boxes, I'm not questioning those, but you've got to show them and we've seen it [go wrong] over the years time and time again.
"The reality is, Moses hasn't fought anyone really yet," Hearn added. "I want to see Moses against [Agit] Kabayel, against [Martin] Bakole, against Jarrell Miller. Someone who can stand up to him, take him four, five, six rounds and then ask some questions.
"Moses is going to be a world heavyweight champion… But I would take it a little bit slower."