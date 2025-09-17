Ricky Hatton's family release a statement in which they say the British boxing great was "excited for the future" and "not alone in life" after being found dead in his home at the age of 46 on Sunday; Hatton's son Campbell has also taken to social media to pay tribute to his late father

Ricky Hatton was not alone in life and excited for the future, say family

Ricky Hatton's family have revealed that he was "excited for the future" and was "not alone in life" in the days before his death.

British boxing great Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday morning. He was 46.

Tributes have since poured in across the boxing and sporting world to remember the career and life of the former multiple-time world champion.

In a statement released on Wednesday, his family expressed their shock and said Hatton was in a good place.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We are all distraught at the events of recent days," the statement read. "To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

"He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of.

"He was excited that they would see him fight for the first time in person. He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with Campbell and Lydia. Richard planned to spend more time in Tenerife."

Hatton, who has openly spoken about battling with depression, had been scheduled to fight Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on December 2.

He was victorious in 45 of his 48 professional fights across an incredible 15-year career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, as well as recording a famous win over Kostya Tszyu.

"The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved," the family statement continued.

"It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride."

Hatton's son Campbell also took to social media to honour his late father, saying "Heartbroken isn't the word".

"Everybody has always said I was your double - never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life," he added.

"Can't explain how much I'm going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can't believe we won't have any more. Love you, Dad."