Chris Eubank Jr brings in Terence Crawford's trainer for Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr revealed he will have a new coach for his rematch with Conor Benn, bringing Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian McIntyre back into his corner for the November 15 fight.

McIntyre has been the long-time coach of pound-for-pound superstar Crawford. He has steered Crawford to undisputed triumphs in three different weight classes, unprecedented in the men's sport in the four-belt era.

Most recently, Crawford and McIntyre produced a stunning victory over Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight, three divisions higher than Crawford's natural weight class.

Eubank has worked with "Bomac" McIntyre before. McIntyre trained him for his career-best victory when he reversed his knockout loss to Liam Smith to win their rematch in 2023.

McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport after that fight after security officials allegedly found a gun in a suitcase when he was checking in. McIntyre admitted unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. After hearing from a number of character witnesses, a judge imposed a 20-month jail term, suspended for two years.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, McIntyre sat with Eubank at the press conference to announce their rematch.

"The performance Terence put on against Canelo the other day was exceptional," Eubank said, congratulating the trainer.

McIntyre reflected: "When he called, it was a no-brainer. I'm just happy to be here, to be part of a historic fight.

"I believe it's going to be a little bit easier this time. For the simple fact, he already got his number.

"They're going to find out."

"I'm flattered that you brought a new trainer in," Benn told Eubank. "Because you know you're going to need it."

Benn, who was wearing a Manchester City shirt to commemorate Ricky Hatton, insisted that he will have improved from the first fight. "It's taught me a lot, it's taught me a lot about myself," he said. "I take my hat off to him.

"Did I underestimate him?" he added, "I did. I genuinely thought I'd knock him out in three or four rounds.

"He gave me one hell of a fight and it was one hell of a fight."

Conor's legendary father, Nigel Benn added of the first fight: "To me that was Conor at his worst.

"I'm glad he done 12 rounds with a middleweight.

"We'll see the real Conor," he continued. "Not lunging with punches, doing the best he can do. That wasn't the real Conor.

"You lost now you've got to go put the record straight."

Eubank, though, maintained: "I'm a better fighter than him. I am the better, more experienced, more dedicated fighter."