Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: November 14 exhibition to move to Miami

Jake Paul's exhibition with Gervonta Davis will now take place on November 14 in Miami.

The Paul vs Davis event was originally set for Atlanta, Georgia on the same date, but will now move to the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Paul, who has spent his professional career operating around the cruiserweight limit, will meet Davis, a WBA world champion at lightweight.

"New city, same mission, seek and destroy the tank," said Paul. "Kaseya Center. Friday, November 14. I'm bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches."

"Jake Paul has been cherry picking in the sport of boxing for a while now, but he picked the wrong opponent this time," said 'Tank' Davis.

"He better start losing some weight, chasing some chickens, and pray that helps him some on fight night."

Co-promoter Nakisa Bidarian called it "the most disruptive" fight of the year.

"We could not be more thrilled to showcase this blockbuster event at Kaseya Center," Bidarian said. "On Friday, November 14, fans in Miami and tens of millions watching globally will witness two of boxing's most electrifying stars collide in a once-in-a-lifetime showdown."