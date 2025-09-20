Chris Eubank Jr open to fights with Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez and even a returning Gennadiy Golovkin

Chris Eubank Jr would welcome a future super-fight with new undisputed star Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez or even a returning Gennadiy Golovkin.

Crawford moved up to super-middleweight to dethrone Alvarez and win all four of the major world titles at 168lbs, having previously gone undisputed at super-lightweight and welterweight already.

"Anything can be made. It doesn't matter how unbelievable or fantastic a fight can be that you think will never happen, anything can be made," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

Even though Eubank will be working with Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, for his rematch with Conor Benn he does not consider that an impediment to eventually fighting Crawford.

"I wouldn't say so," Eubank reflected. "I said after the fight, I'd love to share the ring with Terence. He's seen as one of the pound-for-pound greats in the sport right now.

"I'm here to fight the big names. A fight with him, a fight with Canelo, I would love to share the ring with these guys."

Alvarez remains an appealing prospect to him. "He's still a superstar. He's still probably the biggest name in the sport even though he lost. So for sure I'd love to fight him," Eubank said.

Golovkin was a fearsome middleweight world champion. Although he has not boxed since 2022, and is now 43 years old, while watching the World Boxing Championships last weekend Golovkin told Boxing Scene he was tempted to make a comeback.

Eubank, who previously came close to boxing Golovkin years ago, did not rule out fighting him now.

"Why not? He's a legend in the sport. If the fans wanted to see a fight like that, I don't know if they do, but if they did, absolutely," he said.

To snare one of these dream fights, Eubank would have to repeat a victory over Benn in their rematch in November.

"I just have to use the things that I've learned in that first fight to improve my performance, to make sure I can get this guy out of there. I don't want the fight going 12 rounds again. I want to take him out," Eubank vowed.

"The unfinished business I guess is the fact that he still thinks that he's on my level. Maybe he thinks that he should have even won the fight.

"All the things I'm hearing him talk about - 'I wobbled him', 'I hurt him', 'he was vulnerable' - all these things, this is the language of somebody who thinks that they're better. I need to squash that completely.

"I don't want there being any question marks. I take him out and that's it."