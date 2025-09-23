Jake Paul wants 'another most viral knockout ever' against Gervonta Davis as conditions set for exhibition in Miami

The conditions have been set for Jake Paul's exhibition with Gervonta Davis in Miami.

A winner will be announced and they will use the larger 12oz gloves. The exhibition, at Florida's Kaseya Center on November 14, will take place over 10 three-minute rounds and the weight for the encounter will be capped at 195lbs.

There is still a huge disparity in size: although Paul is essentially a novice professional and Davis a quality world champion, the latter operates at lightweight and Paul all the way up at cruiserweight.

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of MVP with Jake Paul, said: "There will be a victor because the fighters have agreed and the commission has approved a maximum weight of 195lbs for this exhibition.

"The fight will be contested over 10 three-minute rounds, and when Tank and Jake enter the squared circle to go to battle, they will be wearing 12oz gloves.

"Sitting ringside will be three commission-approved world-class professional judges that will score every round to ensure there's a decisive outcome for the fight if it goes the distance. And both men are enrolled in the highest level of testing with USADA."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul says a fight against Anthony Joshua fight is looking likely for next year, and admits he wants the 'challenge'. Pictures courtesy of MVP.

At their first face-off ahead of the event, Paul declared he would use his size advantage and press for a knockout.

"I think there's a lot of holes in his defence that a lot of people haven't exposed before," Paul said at their first press conference. "I haven't got a knockout in a long time, so I'm itching. I'm just excited to be able to deliver that for the fans and have another most viral knockout ever."

Their exhibition is an unusual mash-up of personalities, size and different experience. Paul explained: "He's the only other biggest name in America, in terms of boxing, so it only makes sense to fight. It's a challenge for me. It's a step up in my career.

"He's making me push myself to my limits. I'm more locked in than ever but at the end of the day I know I'm going be able to come out on top and outbox the guy who's been doing it for seven times as long as me."

Davis added of his decision to take part in this event. "We're just giving boxing what it needs, and that's excitement.

"This is a good thing, both of us fighting. We come from two different sides of the world, and we still on the same path to get the same thing.

"I think it's going to be a great event. Every time I fight, it's fireworks. Jake Paul coming in; he's much bigger, he's much stronger.

"I'm much quicker than him. He's much stronger and much bigger, but we all know that it's harder for taller fighters to fight a shorter one," Davis added.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Logan and David Adeleye discuss the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis and whether this may make room for an Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight.

"He's decent and he's going to hold up for a couple of rounds - but once it gets hot in there, you know how things play out."

Paul dismissed criticism for taking on an opponent so much smaller than him. "People always have something to say. It's old news. Keep talking. At the end of the day, you're here. So whatever anyone has to say, just keep on saying it. Please. It doesn't matter at all," Paul said.

He claimed: "They'll never give me credit until I have a world championship belt. But that's okay, it doesn't matter, belts collect dust, and what I've done in the sport is unprecedented."