Ellie Scotney sets history-making undisputed title fight against Mayelli Flores for Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bill

Catford’s Ellie Scotney is set for a history-making tilt at the undisputed world championship when she fights Mayelli Flores on November 14.

Scotney and Mexico's Flores fight for all four of the major super-bantamweight titles on the same bill as Jake Paul's exhibition with Gervonta Davis.

It will make Scotney the youngest British boxer ever to fight for the undisputed world championship.

"November 14, it's time to be in the history books forever," Scotney told Sky Sports News. "It's surreal. Since signing with MVP [her promoter] they've delivered, I've gone champion to champion. This is the last piece of the puzzle and it's the most important. So I'm ready to go.

"She's 4'11" but she uses that as a strength," Scotney said of Flores. "I've got to be smart. I can't get carried away, which I sometimes do. It's about picking your moments and I believe I'll come out on top.

"I'm yet to tick off Catford. Miami to Catford is next on the list. MSG [Madison Square Garden] was surreal. But that's done and what's coming is bigger and better. So all eyes on November 14."

But Flores warned: "I will be ready for a war. Ellie Scotney is a great and tough fighter, but I am up for the challenge.

"I know the importance of this fight - a win over Scotney will put me in the history books as Mexico's first undisputed female fighter, and I am ready to make history."

Image: England's Ellie Scotney will become the youngest British fighter to box for an undisputed world title (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Scotney first became a world titlist in just her seventh pro fight when she dethroned former 122lb champion Cherneka Johnson by unanimous decision to become the new IBF belt-holder.

She successfully defended that title against Laura Griffa in September 2023 before unifying the division and adding the WBO belt to her collection in a unanimous decision win over then-undefeated 18-0 champion Segolene Lefebvre.

The 27-year-old most recently faced the longest-standing division champion, former WBC titlist Yamileth Mercado on the undercard of the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano trilogy fight, winning unanimously to add the WBC belt to her unified collection.

Flores holds the WBA super-bantamweight world title after outscoring Nazarena Romero by split decision in May.

Alycia Baumgardner has vacated her WBC world title so she can box Leila Beaudoin over 12 three-minute rounds, rather than the 10 twos that is standard in women's title fights.

Baumgardner's IBF, WBO and WBA super-featherweight titles will be on the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul adopts fighting stance to Gervonta Davis as pair face off for the first time!

"Fighting 12 x 3:00 represents equality. Equality in boxing means giving champions a platform to show their greatness. I am here to show the world that I am built for any - and everything," Baumgardner said.

"I have and will always believe that my responsibility as a champion is to push the sport forward. Women in boxing deserve equal opportunities, respect and rules as men.

"Like Amanda Serrano and many other great champions before me, I believe women should have the choice to compete under the same rules as men, 12 rounds, three minutes per round. I have chosen to move forward in my career under those terms.

"My next championship fight will take place under those rules, and since the WBC does not currently allow women to fight under those terms, I've made the difficult decision to vacate my WBC title.

"I respect the WBC and want to thank the WBC for all the support they've given me throughout my career. Becoming their champion was a career-defining honour, and I look forward to and plan to one day fight for a WBC belt again.

"For now, I am focused on continuing to break barriers for women's boxing and showing the world that we are every bit as capable as the men when we step through those ropes."

Also on the bill, Gary Antuanne Russell will fight Japan's unbeaten Andy Hiraoka for the WBA super-lightweight title.