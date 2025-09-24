Moses Itauma trainer would take 'win-win' Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight world championship fight now

Moses Itauma’s training team would accept a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, even at this early stage of the young heavyweight’s career.

Usyk is the reigning undisputed champion of the division and clearly viewed as the best heavyweight of this generation, while Itauma, still just 20 years old, has only had 13 professional bouts.

But with a high world ranking, and coming off a stunning knockout victory over former world title challenger Dillian Whyte, Itauma is already a contender in the division with an ever-increasing profile.

Usyk re-unified the heavyweight world titles when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in July. The great Ukrainian isn't expected to return to action until 2026, and Itauma has been rising swiftly through the ranks.

Ben Davison, Itauma's trainer, wouldn't hold the young fighter back from challenging Usyk. In fact he'd advise Itauma to go for that fight.

"I would take it," Davison told Sky Sports. "I would. I think it's a win-win. As much as Moses hasn't boxed anybody like Usyk, I don't think Usyk's boxed anybody like Moses. I think he would openly say that himself.

"It's something he [Itauma] would be up for. I think he's got the mindset: if you're taking a dive [into the deep end] you might as well take the dive. Hopefully we may end up in a world title fight."

Itauma is looking to box before 2025 is out, but finding opponents who will give the electric prospect rounds is proving a challenge. Seasoned veterans, like Jermaine Franklin or Filip Hrgovic, would fit the bill.

"Those are the two on everybody's lips. They're not interested and it's the same for pretty much all of them, so it's difficult," Davison said.

"It's difficult to get these opponents at this moment in time. They're not interested, they don't want to play ball.

"They just want so much money to box him it's hard to get the opponents. The next fight, if we can pull something off and get somebody like that we're all for that. That's what we're after, the same as everybody else.

"But if not I suppose we'll have to drop down a level and try again in the new year maybe."

If Usyk is to remain undisputed, he would have to fight the Joseph Parker versus Fabio Wardley winner next, a mandatory defence of the WBO belt.

But it's also possible that those four world title belts will fragment and become vacant. Next year Itauma and Anthony Joshua, whom Davison also trains, could end up being in separate world championship fights.

"It's a real possibility," Davison said. "[Depends on] Usyk, if he decides to keep hold of one, if any, [of the belts]. Definitely interesting times.

"The heavyweight division's on fire."

He doesn't though envision Itauma and Joshua fighting each other. "That won't happen," Davison said. "There's a lot of respect there.

"I don't think it's necessary."