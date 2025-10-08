Lawrence Okolie targets heavyweight world title fight with 'the bogeyman of the division'
Lawrence Okolie is targeting a fight with WBC Interim titlist Agit Kabayel, "the bogeyman of the division"; If Usyk retires or vacates the title, Okolie-Kabayel could be for the full world championship; That is likely for next year, and Okolie wants to have tune-up bout in Nigeria next
Wednesday 8 October 2025 09:54, UK
Lawrence Okolie could be one tune-up fight away from a world heavyweight title fight with "the bogeyman of the division".
Okolie is ranked No 1 with the WBC and is targeting Agit Kabayel.
Germany's Kabayel is the WBC's interim title holder but that could be upgraded to the full world championship if Oleksandr Usyk retires or vacates the belt.
Okolie's trainer Joe Gallagher expects his fighter to compete for a heavyweight world title in 2026.
"The fight with him and Kabayel, if Usyk gives up the title, that'll most probably be March, April next year," Gallagher told Sky Sports.
"So we've got to try and get Lawrence another fight. Lawrence is open to any of the world title fights not just necessarily the WBC.
"But the fact that he's ranked No 1 there and Kabayel, people see him as the bogeyman in the division and Lawrence has got the appetite to take on the bogeyman in the division. Then when he does win that title he [will have] beat the best man around for that title.
"He's open for other fights. We spoke about the Deontay Wilder fight and other fights as well. He's in a really good position."
Kabayel is due to box in January and Okolie wants to get a tune-up bout in next too, potentially in Nigeria in December.
"A quick run out, to keep the tools sharp, just like Kabayel's doing before we see what Usyk decides to do," Gallagher said.
"He wants to [fight in Nigeria]. There's talk of a show in December and Lawrence I think would like to be part of that show.
"It's a brilliant story," he added. "It would whet the appetite for [Anthony] Joshua and other people to go there."