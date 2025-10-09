Frank Sanchez warns Daniel Dubois to prepare for 'explosive fight' as pair set to battle for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's title

Frank Sanchez has warned Daniel Dubois to prepare for an 'explosive' fight.

The Cuban and Dubois have agreed to start negotiations for an IBF final eliminator, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight title which is held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois dramatically knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September, enhancing his reputation as a fearsome puncher, but Sanchez is confident about his own knockout power.

"Daniel Dubois is a great, strong fighter, but I must beat him in order to fulfil my dream of becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion in history," said Sanchez, who has 18 stoppages in his 25 wins.

"I look forward to putting on a great fight for the fans, both Cuban and UK.

"Our styles will make for a very exciting and explosive fight, you will see!"

Filip Hrgovic, Efe Ajagba, Moses Itauma and Richard Torrez Jr all turned down an IBF final eliminator against Sanchez before Dubois confirmed his willingness to discuss terms for the bout, which must be agreed by October 22.

Image: Co-manager Mike Borao guides the careers of Frank Sanchez, Teofimo Lopez and Charles Martin (pic courtesy of Chris Bustamante)

Sanchez, who is guided by co-manager Mike Borao, is now eager to start his fight camp with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's respected trainer as he waits for a date and venue.

He told Sky Sports: "Hopefully, negotiations go well and we can make this fight in the UK, Saudi Arabia, USA, wherever, just so long as it gets made.

"I will be well prepared with Eddy Reynoso in my corner."