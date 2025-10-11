Arslanbek Makhmudov beats Dave Allen by unanimous decision in Sheffield
Arslanbek Makhmudov beat Dave Allen by unanimous decision at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday; The judges scored the bout 115-111, 116-110 and 117-109, all in favour of the powerful Russian, as Allen fell short
Dave Allen's spirited performance wasn't enough as he fell to a unanimous-decision defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov.
Allen was looking to continue the momentum he had built with his devastating knockout victory over Johnny Fisher in May, but Makhmudov produced a dominant display at the Sheffield Arena with the judges scoring the contest 115-111, 116-110 and 117-109 all in favour of the Russian, despite him having two points deducted for holding.
Roared on by the home fans, Allen was bidding to put his name in the picture for potential future fights with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Moses Itauma, but Makhmudov's power was evident early on. He boxed well behind the his jab and his powerful right hand kept Allen honest all night.
Allen had his moments, having success with left hooks to the body and the odd upper cut, but he could not sustain the attacks as Makhmudov quietened the fans inside the Sheffield Arena.
Before the fight there was lots of talk about Makhmudov's stamina but as the fight went into the latter rounds, Allen was still unable to make a dent in Makhmudov, who continued to look strong right to the final bell as he cruised to victory.
Allen: I wasn't good enough
It was a disappointing end for Allen, who was chasing a career-best win, but he vowed to fight on.
"The top and bottom of it is I'm not good enough," he told DAZN following his defeat.
"He was too big and too good. I've never been hit like that in my life. He hurt me five or six times and Jamie [Moore] wanted to pull me out with two rounds to go, but I was always going to see the final bell. I'm not a quitter.
"He's top 20 in the world and I'm not. It's as simple as that. I just wasn't good enough."
On his future, he added: "I'm not finished. Maybe a British title or try bridgerweight, but I'm not done.
"Nights like that, how can I leave it alone?"
Makhmudov calls out AJ
Meanwhile, Makhmudov showed Allen plenty of respect after the contest, describing him as a "lion" and calling his chin "crazy" before calling for a contest against another Brit heavyweight.
He said: "I respect Dave Allen. He has a crazy chin. I haven't seen anything like this in my life. He is a lion."
On his potential next opponent, he added: "Anthony Joshua, where are you? I'm coming for you.
"I've already spoken with him and he gave me his word that he will fight me next year. I'm ready."