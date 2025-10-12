Jaron Ennis destroys Uisma Lima inside two minutes to win WBA Interim super-welterweight title

Jaron Ennis took out Uisma Lima in less than two minutes to win his first fight at super-welterweight.

After extending his unbeaten run to 35-0, the Philadelphia fighter called out Vergil Ortiz.

"It's going to happen next," Ennis said. "He's got his fight coming up. If he don't win, I'll fight the winner of that. I want Vergil Ortiz next."

Ortiz has to get past Erickson Lubin in a fight next month. Should Ortiz clear that hurdle, Ennis should be in line for a fight that - with a win - could shoot him to true boxing stardom.

Ennis, a former world champion at welterweight, showed what a threat he could be at 154lbs as he made quick work of Uisma Lima with a first-round stoppage victory.

"Boots" Ennis dropped Lima heavily twice in the first round before ending it at just 1-58. He used a right uppercut to stun Lima before unloading a combination on the Angolan challenger to halt him for the first time in his career. The win saw Ennis claim the WBA Interim super-welterweight title.

Image: Ennis expects to fight Vergil Ortiz next.

"I just wanted to test my body at 154lbs," Ennis said. "I'm belt chasing.

"This is my division, 154 is mine."

The 28-year-old Ennis won his first test at his new weight following an undefeated run at 147lbs that included three fights out of his last four at the Philadelphia arena that's also home to the 76ers and Flyers.

Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers' All-Star guard, yelled encouragement from the front row and fans who stood for the national anthem hardly had time to take their seats by the time Ennis flattened Lima for the first time.

Ennis, who moved up in weight class after he unified two welterweight belts in an April win, was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a Golden Gloves gold medallist as an amateur. He made his pro debut in 2016.

While Ortiz is the top target, Ennis said there was some appeal to fighting Puerto Rico's WBO champion Xander Zayas next year at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm trying to be undisputed and collect all these belts," he said.