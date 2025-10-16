Ricky Hatton cause of death confirmed at inquest just days after boxing legend's funeral

Warning: Some readers may find this content distressing An inquest into the death of boxer Ricky Hatton has confirmed he died by suicide; Hatton was a former two-weight world champion and one of the sport's most popular fighters

Boxing great Ricky Hatton died by suicide, an inquest heard on Thursday morning.

An inquest was opened into his death at South Manchester Coroners' Court with coroner Alison Mutch announcing the cause of death.

She told the court Hatton was found unresponsive in his bedroom on September 14 by his manager and long-time friend Paul Speak.

The court heard some details of the discovery of Hatton's body given by police coroner's officer Alison Catlow.

The court heard Hatton was last seen by his family on September 12 when he appeared "well".

But the day after he did not attend at an event as expected and on the morning of the 14th his manager, Mr Speak, arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai for a press conference to officially announce his comeback fight.

Hatton was found unresponsive.

Hatton's death left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned.

He was laid to rest on Friday, October 12, at Manchester Cathedral. Friends, family, and celebrities lined the streets to pay their respects as his procession passed significant landmarks in the city.

Hatton, nicknamed 'The Hitman', held multiple world championships at super-lightweight and one at welterweight during a 15-year professional career.

His stellar career included epic fights against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, a legendary triumph over Kostya Tszyu.

A unique career

Hatton held multiple world championships in the super-lightweight and welterweight divisions during his boxing career which spanned from 1997 to 2012.

He built a passionate fanbase as he rose through the ranks and won the British super-lightweight title in 2000. His popularity reached across sport and beyond.

In 2005, in one of the most memorable nights in British boxing history he dethroned the great Kostya Tszyu to become a world champion at the MEN Arena in his Manchester hometown, which saw him recognised as the best fighter in the division. He then beat Carlos Maussa to unify the IBF and WBA titles.

Hatton made his welterweight debut the following year, claiming the WBA title by defeating Luis Collazo. After reclaiming the IBF super-lightweight belt in 2007, he brought a host of supporters over to Las Vegas when he took on another boxing great, in Floyd Mayweather. The American superstar handed Hatton the first defeat of his professional career.

He took on the best of his era when he returned to Las Vegas to fight Manny Pacquiao in 2009.

Hatton retired in 2011 but made a comeback in 2012, where he was beaten by Vyacheslav Senchenko. He was due to make a comeback later this year.

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org