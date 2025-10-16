Moses Itauma to enforce mandatory shot as Kubrat Pulev announces different December opponent

Moses Itauma will enforce his mandatory shot at Kubrat Pulev, even as the WBA belt-holder announces an alternative bout next.

Pulev is the holder of a WBA regular title, one of that sanctioning body's secondary belts, as Oleksandr Usyk is their full, or 'Super', world champion.

The WBA have ordered that Pulev must make a mandatory defence of his belt against rising star Moses Itauma and gave the parties 30 days to negotiate before that bout goes to purse bids.

But Pulev intends to make a voluntary defence against Murat Gassiev on December 12 in Dubai.

Itauma's promoter Queensberry though expects to secure that mandatory title challenge against Pulev.

"Queensberry Promotions was informed in writing by the World Boxing Association (WBA) on Tuesday October 14 that Moses Itauma is the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight world title, which Queensberry has written to the WBA to agree and accept," a spokesperson for Queensberry told Sky Sports.

"This situation has not changed, and Queensberry Promotions fully expects the negotiation process for Moses Itauma to challenge for the WBA heavyweight world title to be conducted in line with the WBA's rules regarding such matters."

Pulev's team maintain that he can take a voluntary defence next.

John Wirt, president of Epic Sports & Entertainment, said: "Epic Sports and Kubrat Pulev contested the WBA resolutions prematurely ordering Pulev to fight Fabio Wardley and later Michael Hunter.

"To protect his rights, Pulev was forced to commence arbitration proceedings against the WBA before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. That matter was settled on August 20, 2025, through a formal Settlement Agreement that expressly gave Pulev the right to make a voluntary title defence.

"Acting fully in accordance with that Settlement Agreement, Epic Sports and the promoters of Murat Gassiev signed an agreement on October 8, 2025, to promote the Pulev-Gassiev world heavyweight title bout in Dubai on December 12, 2025.

"Yesterday's WBA Resolution is inconsistent with that Settlement Agreement and the parties' binding commitments under it and we fully expect that WBA will be rescinding the same so that Pulev-Gassiev can proceed."

Bulgaria's Pulev hasn't boxed since beating Mahmoud Charr in December of last year. He said: "I respect Murat Gassiev - he is a powerful and dangerous opponent - but I am ready, focused, and eager to give fans a great fight."

Gassiev said: "Kubrat Pulev is a tough, experienced opponent, but I am built for this moment.

"I believe I have the power to knock out any heavyweight on the planet - so I will be bringing the heat to Dubai. It will be an historic night for me.

"It is my intention to show everybody the absolute best version of Murat Gassiev and put the boxing world on notice once again."