Oleksandr Usyk reverses plans for retirement but won't fight young prodigy Moses Itauma next

Oleksandr Usyk has reversed his plans to retire after one more fight as he looks to extend his career beyond 2026.

The undisputed heavyweight champion of the world had stated he would only box once more, in a fight which was earmarked for next year.

But he has now revealed he plans to continue on beyond that.

The 38-year-old knocked out Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in his last fight in a dominant performance. He expects to be able to compete for two more years.

"I'll fight until I'm 41," Usyk told his Ready to Fight website. "Then I'll build a sports academy. I'll train there and train others."

A back injury sidelined Usyk for the rest of this year. But he is training and preparing to box. His targeted return is 2026.

"Next year," he said, "and, God willing, I'll win."

But Usyk does not intend to fight rising star Moses Itauma, who is 20 years old, next.

"No, I won't fight Itauma [in the next fight]. He's young - always teasing me. And he said himself he doesn't hit grandpas!" Usyk said.

"I can't say who exactly because negotiations are ongoing. I'd be lying if I gave you a name."