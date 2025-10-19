Conor Benn: I was one shot away at any given moment from knocking out Chris Eubank Jr - I just got greedy

Conor Benn remains convinced he should have beaten Chris Eubank Jr in their first fight.

Benn and Eubank Jr, the sons of great rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, fought through a barnstorming 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Eubank prevailed with a unanimous decision victory, but Benn was left thinking he should have won the fight.

"I know I was hurting him because he looked vulnerable in there. He looked like he was one shot away at any given moment. But I never thought in my head [during the fight]: 'Have I won that round, how many rounds have I won?' I was so consumed by violence," Benn told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr says he's 'fresh and hungry' ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn and gives his opponent credit for his performance in their first fight.

"I actually thought I was genuinely going to knock him out. I was so close, and I just got greedy in there. It's the lack of discipline. I'm more disappointed in myself for the lack of discipline than anything else.

"He came out strong in the last three rounds. When they announced he'd won, he's fallen to the floor, he's shocked. I thought I had won the fight."

Benn believes he controlled the fight overall, suggesting it was just his own recklessness that cost him the result.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn shared an intense face-off ahead of their rematch in November.

He explained: "I felt like I was dictating the pace, I was landing the more powerful shots, the more damaging shots, the more eye-catching shots. You've got to give him rounds 11 and 12 but I felt in the moment I'd won the fight.

"But then again his work rate, he had good work rate. They weren't damaging shots. They were messy shots, he made it messy. He used his weight well but - listen - I wouldn't say it was a robbery, it was too close to call anyway.

"But my lack of discipline gave it away."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to the Toe-2-Toe podcast, Conor Benn says that he was 'too emotional' heading into the first fight with Chris Eubank Jr and explains the gameplan for the rematch.

Eubank and Benn will rematch in Totteham once again on November 15.

Benn is adamant that he still managed to make a statement in their first fight.

"It was more a matter of just proving something to myself," Benn said. "A lot of people talk and when it comes down to it they fold and they buckle. They can't handle it.

"For me this fight was that moment where it was - are you actually about it? Can you actually do this? Are you who you say you are? For me that's what that fight was."