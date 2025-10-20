Kell Brook will face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on February 13 in a bout in 'support of The Ricky Hatton Foundation'; Hatton had originally been due to face Dah in December before he died at the age of 46 in September; the Ricky Hatton Foundation was set up to support people's mental health

Kell Brook to return to the ring next year for a boxing bout to 'support The Ricky Hatton Foundation'

Kell Brook will return to the ring for a fight 'in support of The Ricky Hatton Foundation'.

Brook, who retired after defeating Amir Khan in February 2022, will face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on February 13, according to 'The Ring' magazine.

Hatton had originally been due to face Dah in December before he died at the age of 46 last month.

The promoter of the Brook vs Dah bout has stated that "the evening will feature tributes and honour the legendary Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton and support the newly-formed Ricky Hatton Foundation".

Image: Ricky Hatton's funeral was held this month

The Ricky Hatton Foundation was set up after his death to support 'those facing their own fights with mental illness and ensuring that no one ever has to face those battles alone'.

Hatton had spoken openly about his own mental health battle following the end of his career.

Brook, who attended Hatton's funeral this month, has also publicly spoken about seeking help for his mental health following his retirement from boxing.