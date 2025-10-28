Conor Benn eyes future fight with Manny Pacquiao after second Eubank Jr fight: 'Whoever the public want, they can have it!'

Conor Benn intends to move down in weight to pursue major fights at 147lbs after next month’s rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn is boxing Eubank Jr for a second time at 160lbs, having lost the first bout via unanimous decision, but is a natural welterweight.

"Whoever the public want, they can have it," Benn told Sky Sports News.

"Whether that is Devin Haney, Shakur 'Twitterson' [Stevenson], Manny Pacquiao - whoever it is".

"Any of them lot can get it - I can go over there and beat up all the Yanks."

He continued: "I am a servant to the public. What you guys want, you guys get.

"Whether that is jumping up two weight divisions, whether that is fighting whoever you want me to fight.

"I am there for it - what can a man do to me? That is my mindset."

Boxing legend Pacquiao is 46 years old but came out of retirement to impress with a draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

"I've got to be honest, I wasn't over the moon with Barrios versus Pacquiao. I didn't feel that Pacquiao should just waltz into the top 10 of the world rankings after being out for four years or however long," Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

"The fight itself was probably a mixture of Manny having obvious ability and Barrios being poor. Barrios was poor against Pacquiao and Barrios was poor in his fight before that against [Abel] Ramos in which he drew.

"We couldn't walk away from the Eubank rematch, one, because it's a massive money fight but, two, Conor wants his second bite at the cherry. But I feel very confident that Conor Benn beats Barrios for the world title.

"There's a very good chance that whatever happens in that November fight, Conor will fight Barrios next."

Firstly Benn meets Eubank Jr again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank has said there are points in his contract for this second fight that he doesn't agree with, which Benn has dismissed: "He has always got issues, hasn't he? It is not the first time and I can promise you for as long as he is fighting it will not be the last."

He did have a warning for Eubank Jr: "I don't go in there to pitter patter around the ring, I go in there to do some damage. Nothing has changed."

Benn added: "The fights I give people, I want people to remember how I made them feel 20 years later and give people value for money, that is entertainment. I think a lot of fighters forget that.

"I would rather lose an exciting fight that win a boring fight so I will go in there and put it straight on him."