Dillian Whyte vows to beat 'the bully' Derek Chisora: 'I've beaten bullies my whole life'
Dillian Whyte is expected to box Derek Chisora on December 13 in Manchester; The heavyweight rivals have fought twice before with Whyte winning both; After losing to Moses Itauma last time out, Whyte is determined to repeat another victory over Chisora
Tuesday 28 October 2025 17:10, UK
Dillian Whyte believes he will set a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora for December.
The two heavyweight rivals have boxed each other twice before in exciting clashes, with Whyte winning both.
They are expected to renew hostilities at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on December 13, but a deal has not yet been signed.
"We're not there yet but there's interest from both sides. Obviously he's said he's not happy with the paperwork, none of us are happy with it," Whyte told Sky Sports News.
"There's lots of things that need to be nailed down and agreed.
"I just want to fight. I'm not getting any younger," he added. "This is the best fight for me at the moment.
"I've always taken hard fights, I've always wanted hard fights, Derek Chisora is no chump. Even if he's a thousand years old, he's going to be a worry."
Whyte suffered a stoppage defeat to rising star Moses Itauma in his last fight. But he is fully confident of winning yet again against Chisora.
"It's going to be a complete whitewash, 3-0, that's all I'm saying," he declared. "We've got a lot of pride. We respect each other. But we don't particularly like each other.
"He says a lot of stuff," Whyte continued. "Then when I say something he takes it personally.
"Derek Chisora's a bully... I've always been someone that spanked bullies my whole life."