Richard Torrez calls for Moses Itauma fight: 'I won’t duck any smoke!'

Richard Torrez, America’s best young heavyweight, has called for a transatlantic clash with Moses Itauma, the rising star of the division and the best young heavyweight in Britain.

Itauma had been looking to box again before the end of the year but now expects to return early in 2026.

But if Itauma has been frustrated trying to pin down a suitable opponent, Torrez hopes to fill the void.

"I won't duck any smoke. I'm here for the action and I want that competition. I want to see who the best heavyweight is. Not just in the USA, not just in the UK but in the world. That's what we're fighting for here," Torrez told Sky Sports.

"We're fighting for the entire planet, let's see who's that baddest man."

Torrez is an Olympic silver medallist who, like Itauma, is unbeaten as a professional fighter.

"I really want that fight," Torrez continued. "I'm here, I'm ready. I think the funny thing is you see all these guys calling out Anthony Joshua, you see all these guys calling out the older guys.

"I'm out here calling out Itauma. I want that fight. Two guys that are in the prime of their careers and working hard to be someone. I think this is the spot and the time to show who's who.

"I really believe this will be one of those megafights that we could have that would really showcase who's here to stay and who's here to be the guy."

He would relish coming to Britain to take on that challenge.

"1000 percent, the UK fans are amazing, you guys are incredible. I don't care about getting a little booed," the American said.

"I think he does have a name for himself and I commend that, for his promotional company moving him the way that they should but just as he's fought a lot of guys, I've fought some pretty good guys as well. I think that they just need the right fight and I think I could be that right fight. I really do.

"I'm here, I'm No 4 in the IBF, I'm top five in the world right now, I'm an Olympic medallist, I think that if anything could showcase anyone's abilities I think it would be a fight with USA versus UK, the best of the best."

Last time out in April Torrez took an impressive step-up victory over Guido Vianello. He's due to box next on November 15 against Tomas Salek and could add another highlight knockout victory to his resume.

Torrez brings a "Mexican style" of fighting to the heavyweight division. He's convinced that is the approach to truly test Itauma.

"Moses has a tendency of fighting some guys that he's a lot faster than. Moses is a very fast guy. But sometimes what negates that speed is some feints and that pressure. I think that's something I bring to the table a lot," Torrez insisted. "My power with my speed as well.

"It's going to be a next level fight, it's going to be a different style," he added. "What's going to happen in those later rounds is something different. I'm a firm believer that I'm the most conditioned heavyweight in the game and I'm more than willing to go out and show it.

"It's something that I think he has to learn about himself."