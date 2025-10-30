Mikaela Mayer jumps to super-welterweight for three-belt challenge against Mary Spencer in Canada

Mikaela Mayer is jumping up another weight class to fight for three world title belts when she challenges Mary Spencer in Canada.

On Thursday night at Montreal Casino they will box for the WBA super-welterweight title, held by Spencer, and the WBO and WBC championships left vacant after the retirement of boxing legend Cecilia Braekhus.

Mayer, a former unified titlist at super-featherweight, is the reigning WBO welterweight champion.

Victory over Spencer will leave Mayer potentially one fight away from going undisputed, either at 154lbs or she could drop back to welter to take on British rival Lauren Price, the unified WBA, WBC and IBF world champion.

"I plan on getting my hand raised Thursday night, becoming a three-division world champion, and then me and my team will decide what we'll do from there," Mayer said.

"There are lots of big fights ahead of me, but the No 1 goal right now is to put on a great performance, show everyone that even though I'm the smaller fighter, skills pay the bills.

"Size doesn't win fights, skill does."

Spencer was a renowned amateur boxer, until she was eclipsed by American star Claressa Shields.

Image: Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off in Montreal. (Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Vitor Munhoz Photography)

"She's a worthy opponent," Mayer said. "She's done a lot in the sport. You know, I remember her name from back in the day. She was the it girl back in the amateurs, so those are the type of names I want to add to my resume, and we got the fight done, so I'm happy to be here."

The Canadian admits that despite fighting at home, Mayer will be the favourite going in but she warned: "I don't feel like an underdog. I feel like this fight is a gift.

"I know where I'm at as far as training, where I'm at in my life, and I felt even before this fight was matched that the next opponent was going to be in trouble, whoever that was.

"And now the situation is even more exciting because it's Mikaela, because of the style that she brings.

"I get to be here at home. I get to really show a hometown crowd my best, and I'm very excited for that."