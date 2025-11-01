Jake Paul reveals he's trying 'to make AJ fight happen' with talks still ongoing

Jake Paul revealed talks are continuing for a potential fight with Anthony Joshua next year.

It's an improbable match-up considering the social media star is an inexperienced professional fighter and much the smaller man.

Joshua in contrast is not only an Olympic gold medallist but a former two-time unified heavyweight world champion.

AJ hasn't boxed since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois but his team are considering comeback plans and his options for next year.

Discussions are taking place with Jake Paul, who insists it is a plausible bout to make.

As Eddie Hearn teases a return for Joshua, Sky Sports Boxing's Andy Scott assesses a list of potential opponents for the former two-time heavyweight champion if the Paul fight doesn't happen

"100 per cent it can happen," Paul told Sky Sports. "Our teams are already talking and in the works to try and make it happen for next year."

That is the fight he is targeting next. "It would be fun to take on Anthony Joshua after this fight [against Gervonta Davis on November 14]," he said.

"Take a massive risk and a massive challenge and to go into a fight where no one thinks that I would even have the slightest chance of winning, that excites me."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, hasn't ruled out a fight with Paul but he said: "I can't make that fight until you've fought Gervonta Davis in this exhibition.

"If you get chinned by Gervonta Davis, don't think you're fighting Anthony Joshua, it's ridiculous. We'd rather they didn't take that fight if we're going to make the [AJ] fight," Hearn previously told Sky Sports.

Johnny Fisher, Gary Logan, and Andy Scott debate whether Jake Paul should face Anthony Joshua after Paul was granted a top 15 world ranking by the WBA.

"We're certainly not holding out for a Jake Paul fight. We're making our own plans and that will be January [or] February 2026."

Paul also believes he could snare a world title shot at cruiserweight against WBC champion Badou Jack.

"I would say it's very likely. The stars just have to align and he has a fight coming up and has to win that, etc," Paul told Sky Sports.

"People always have something to say," he added. "It's really not the recognition that I yearn for.

"At the end of the day, I just want to become world champion and win fights and go on about my life."

AJ's next options?

If he doesn't fight Jake Paul, Sky Sports' Andy Scott considered what Joshua's other options are...

Hearn confirmed Joshua would like a warm-up fight before attempting to make the much-anticipated Tyson Fury grudge match in 2026.

In no particular order, lets pick out some of the possible candidates for a tune-up fight:

Guido Vianello: The Italian is fresh off the back of a win over unbeaten Canadian Alexis Barriere and boasts a win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. He also has a solid profile stateside. At 6ft 6in tall he could act as a good warm-up for Fury.

Barry Jones told Toe2Toe that Joshua has the skills to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov comfortably and he would be a good opponent to rebuild against

Arslanbek Makhmudov: The Russian Lion received an Instagram message from AJ offering him a fight if he overcame Dave Allen, which he did. He has only been beaten by Agit Kabayel and Vianello and punches hard with 19 KOs in 21 wins.

Justis Huni: A Matchroom promotional stablemate of AJ, the Australian was in complete control against Fabio Wardley at Portman Road before the Brit found the shot to close the show.

Joe Joyce: The "Big Juggernaut" hasn't fought since losing out to Filip Hrgovic in April and is towards the end of his career, but the fight would pit two GB Olympic medallists together.

Deontay Wilder: He has the profile and the name but his recent form has been poor. Would Wilder work as a 'warm-up fight' financially? That's also a question worth pondering.

Tony Yoka: One of the names that swirled around the internet just a few months ago when Joshua was linked to a fight in Ghana. The Frenchman won Olympic gold and trains under Don Charles, despite his amateur capabilities his pro career hasn't matched his potential.