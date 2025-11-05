Mikaela Mayer urges Lauren Price to take undisputed welterweight world championship fight next

Mikaela Mayer has urged Lauren Price to take the undisputed welterweight world championship fight with her next.

Wales' Price is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF 147lb champion, while Mayer is the WBO welterweight world titlist.

The American is targeting Price, but leapt up to super-welter to win the WBC, WBA and WBO championships in that weight class when she beat Mary Spencer last week.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mayer, though, is willing to move back down to welterweight to pursue her rivalry with Price.

"I definitely want to finish what I started at welterweight. That Lauren Price fight is obviously a big fight. Everyone wants to see it. It's got to get done," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I don't need a tune-up fight, I don't even need a lot of rest.

"I'll be ready to go."

Image: Mikaela Mayer poses with the WBA, WBO and WBC super-welterweight belts

Price has not boxed since March, when she unified world titles against Natasha Jones, and so would like a comeback bout first before taking on Mayer next.

However, Mayer cautioned Price against taking an alternative fight in the interim.

"If that's the case, in my brain, I'm thinking I guess I go for 154lb undisputed first, but it's against my good friend Oshae Jones [the IBF belt-holder in that division]," Mayer said.

"I don't want to wait too long, I want to get out early next year."

"We got to make it happen," she said of Price. "To me the timeline doesn't really matter, me fighting Oshae first or fighting Lauren Price first, I really can't be upset about either one, both would be for undisputed so I'm not too picky about that.

"I'm game for either one," she added. "I came this far, one fight away from undisputed at '47 and '54 now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world title fight between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price

While there is no love lost between Price and Mayer, the American is friends with Jones. "I hate that we have to fight. I do," she said.

But she reflected: "We worked really hard to get to this position. We got to do what we got to do."

Mayer warned the Welsh star that her experience at 154lb will make her a more formidable welterweight.

"I felt really good at 154, even though it wasn't naturally my weight," Mayer said. "I really do look strong, I still kept my speed.

"I'm letting my combinations go. It all came together good.

"This generation of women we're making the fights happen. I think you might see that a little bit more in the men's division - these rivalries drag out and you don't really get the fights you want to see in a timely manner.

"But us women are getting it done."