Moses Itauma could get shot at Kubrat Pulev's WBA 'regular' heavyweight title belt 'if terms are right'
Kubrat Pulev is open to a future title defence against Moses Itauma; Pulev holds a WBA 'regular' heavyweight title, a secondary belt with that sanctioning body; Itauma has rocketed up into world title contention after knocking out Dillian Whyte in August
Saturday 8 November 2025 11:00, UK
Kubrat Pulev is willing to make a title defence against Britain’s rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma.
Itauma though may have to wait for his shot at the seasoned Bulgarian.
Pulev holds a WBA 'regular' title, that sanctioning body's secondary heavyweight championship after the 'super' title, held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
The WBA has ordered a mandatory defence of Pulev's title against Itauma. Pulev though expects to box in Dubai next month first after setting a December bout with Russia's Murat Gassiev as a voluntary title defence.
Pulev's team however has not ruled out a later contest with the 20-year-old Briton.
"Kubrat Pulev would be open to a WBA title defence against Moses Itauma, if Moses is ready and willing to take that fight," Pulev's promoter John Wirt told Sky Sports.
"Kubrat is a proud champion, he has accepted all challenges during his career, and he will fight Moses if the terms are right."
Pulev is a veteran heavyweight contender. He challenged great champion Wladimir Klitschko for unified world titles in 2014 and in 2020 put in a fiery performance when fighting Anthony Joshua for the belts too.
He last boxed in 2024, when he beat Mahmoud Charr for the 'regular' belt.
Itauma has made a rapid ascent through the heavyweight ranks. He blitzed Demsey McKean on the undercard of Tyson Fury's rematch with Usyk a year ago.
Most recently, in August, Itauma dispatched Dillian Whyte inside a round, a performance that catapulted the young fighter into world title contention.