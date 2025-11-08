 Skip to content
Exclusive

Moses Itauma could get shot at Kubrat Pulev's WBA 'regular' heavyweight title belt 'if terms are right'

Kubrat Pulev is open to a future title defence against Moses Itauma; Pulev holds a WBA 'regular' heavyweight title, a secondary belt with that sanctioning body; Itauma has rocketed up into world title contention after knocking out Dillian Whyte in August

Saturday 8 November 2025 11:00, UK

Moses Itauma’s trainer, Ben Davison, says that Moses Itauma would take the fight with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk now, calling it a 'win-win'

Kubrat Pulev is willing to make a title defence against Britain’s rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma.

Itauma though may have to wait for his shot at the seasoned Bulgarian.

Pulev holds a WBA 'regular' title, that sanctioning body's secondary heavyweight championship after the 'super' title, held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBA has ordered a mandatory defence of Pulev's title against Itauma. Pulev though expects to box in Dubai next month first after setting a December bout with Russia's Murat Gassiev as a voluntary title defence.

Pulev's team however has not ruled out a later contest with the 20-year-old Briton.

British boxing legend Lennox Lewis believes Moses Itauma is not ready to challenge for world titles and should wait until Oleksandr Usyk retires before stepping up

"Kubrat Pulev would be open to a WBA title defence against Moses Itauma, if Moses is ready and willing to take that fight," Pulev's promoter John Wirt told Sky Sports.

"Kubrat is a proud champion, he has accepted all challenges during his career, and he will fight Moses if the terms are right."

Pulev is a veteran heavyweight contender. He challenged great champion Wladimir Klitschko for unified world titles in 2014 and in 2020 put in a fiery performance when fighting Anthony Joshua for the belts too.

Highlights of Moses Itauma's spectacular victory against Dillian Whyte in Riyadh. Coverage courtesy of DAZN and Queensberry Promotions

He last boxed in 2024, when he beat Mahmoud Charr for the 'regular' belt.

Itauma has made a rapid ascent through the heavyweight ranks. He blitzed Demsey McKean on the undercard of Tyson Fury's rematch with Usyk a year ago.

Most recently, in August, Itauma dispatched Dillian Whyte inside a round, a performance that catapulted the young fighter into world title contention.

