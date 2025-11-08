Moses Itauma could get shot at Kubrat Pulev's WBA 'regular' heavyweight title belt 'if terms are right'

Kubrat Pulev is willing to make a title defence against Britain’s rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma.

Itauma though may have to wait for his shot at the seasoned Bulgarian.

Pulev holds a WBA 'regular' title, that sanctioning body's secondary heavyweight championship after the 'super' title, held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBA has ordered a mandatory defence of Pulev's title against Itauma. Pulev though expects to box in Dubai next month first after setting a December bout with Russia's Murat Gassiev as a voluntary title defence.

Pulev's team however has not ruled out a later contest with the 20-year-old Briton.

"Kubrat Pulev would be open to a WBA title defence against Moses Itauma, if Moses is ready and willing to take that fight," Pulev's promoter John Wirt told Sky Sports.

"Kubrat is a proud champion, he has accepted all challenges during his career, and he will fight Moses if the terms are right."

Pulev is a veteran heavyweight contender. He challenged great champion Wladimir Klitschko for unified world titles in 2014 and in 2020 put in a fiery performance when fighting Anthony Joshua for the belts too.

He last boxed in 2024, when he beat Mahmoud Charr for the 'regular' belt.

Itauma has made a rapid ascent through the heavyweight ranks. He blitzed Demsey McKean on the undercard of Tyson Fury's rematch with Usyk a year ago.

Most recently, in August, Itauma dispatched Dillian Whyte inside a round, a performance that catapulted the young fighter into world title contention.