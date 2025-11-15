Anthony Joshua could be fighting me for WBC Interim title rather than box Jake Paul, says Agit Kabayel
Agit Kabayel has told Sky Sports that Anthony Joshua could be boxing him for the WBC Interim title and criticised AJ's potential bout with Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul; WBC has confirmed the boxing Paul would not compromise Joshua's position in its rankings
Saturday 15 November 2025 09:27, UK
Agit Kabayel, the WBC's Interim heavyweight titlist, has questioned Anthony Joshua's decision to explore a potential fight with Jake Paul.
Kabayel has told Sky Sports that Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight world champion, could be fighting for his belt rather than considering a curious bout with Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
The WBC Interim belt is a route back into world title contention. Belt-holder Kabayel is effectively the leading contender in the WBC's heavyweight rankings and is in position to become the mandatory challenger for the full world championship that Oleksandr Usyk holds.
Kabayel is dismayed to see Joshua go down the road of a potential fight with Paul.
"It's crazy. The situation in boxing changed. All the fans want to see the funny fights. I don't know why," Kabayel told Sky Sports.
"AJ has a big community and Jake Paul has a big community. I think all fans around the world will see the fight."
Paul's professional experience is limited to 13 contests against an assortment of opponents that have included an aged Mike Tyson last year, MMA fighters and Tommy Fury, who beat him.
Joshua has fought Oleksandr Usyk twice, beaten Wladimir Klitschko, unified three world championships, won them back from Andy Ruiz and secured Olympic super-heavyweight gold at London 2012.
Kabayel reflected: "This is a big fight, people love it but I think for AJ it's not sport, competition. When AJ says this is the best way for him … this is his way.
"He can fight with me, he can fight with many other guys, but I think when he last fought, he lost [and he needs] a little bit of recovery in his head.
"It is what it is. I cannot change it. This is now the new boxing era."
Regardless Joshua wouldn't compromise his rating with the WBC, where he is No 3 after Daniel Dubois and Lawrence Okolie, if he boxes Paul.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "There is no affect on Anthony Joshua's ranking whatsoever."
'Virtually impossible to turn down'
There is no guarantee yet that the fight will take place.
"It's not done, despite rumours. We have had an approach from MVP [Paul's promotional company]. I have my doubts," Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, previously told Sky Sports News.
"I mean, if he would be crazy enough to entertain that, we would be willing to oblige, in all honesty.
"I think it would be virtually impossible for the levels of money involved to turn down the opportunity to be in that fight.
"But, like I said, nothing confirmed yet, and we'll see what happens."