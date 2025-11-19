Aaron McKenna calls for Hamzah Sheeraz fight as Irish contender aims to topple Britain's 'biggest fighters'

Aaron McKenna has called for a clash against Hamzah Sheeraz as the unbeaten Irish contender aims to topple Britain's 'biggest fighters'.

McKenna delivered a career-best victory in his last fight at middleweight, flooring former world champion Liam Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in April, and the 26-year-old now wants an explosive showdown with Sheeraz.

On his US debut in July, Sheeraz knocked out Edgar Berlanga inside four rounds in New York, but McKenna has taken inspiration from the sport's elite champions as he attempts to 'chase greatness' at super-middleweight.

Image: Aaron McKenna has a 20-fight unbeaten record

McKenna told Sky Sports: "I know Hamzah is looking for an opponent and I like the idea of moving up in weight to continue my invasion of Britain.

"Watching [Terence] Crawford move up in weight to challenge himself was inspiring. Turki [Al-Sheikh] is challenging fighters to move around in weight and pursue the biggest fights.

"I want to follow Turki's model and chase greatness by fighting anyone between 160lbs and 168lbs."

Image: Hamzah Sheeraz has produced 18 knockouts in his 22 wins

McKenna is the No 7 ranked middleweight by 'The Ring' Magazine, while Sheeraz is ranked as the No 8 super-middleweight by the same publication.

But the Monaghan-born boxer is supremely confident he can defeat Sheeraz as he aims to emulate Irish boxing legend Steve Collins, who overcame big-name British rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

"Sheeraz is a good boxer and solid puncher. That's what makes it an exciting challenge, but I'll walk away with my hand raised," said McKenna.

Image: McKenna wants to emulate the success of Irish boxing hero Steve Collins

"I beat Liam Smith and I know I will do exactly the same to Sheeraz. Ring No 7 vs Ring No 8, two undefeated fighters, Ireland vs UK. What's better than that? I will earn my shot at a world title in 2026.

"My goal is to run through the biggest British fighters the way Steve Collins did and I'll do it for Ireland."