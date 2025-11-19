Harlem Eubank faces Josh Wagner: 'This is the test I need to become a world champion'

Harlem Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is preparing for his own moment in the spotlight.

On Friday, at the Brighton Centre, Eubank returns to action looking to banish the memory of his first career defeat, an inconclusive loss to Jack Catterall back in July.

At 31, Eubank still considers himself "a work in progress", a mindset that drives him forward.

"After the Catterall fight I got straight back in the gym," he told Sky Sports. "Training hard, taking it day by day, continuing to be a better fighter. I'm ready to show that on November 21."

For the Brighton native, the setback wasn't a dead end, just another learning curve.

"It was a frustrating night, but there were plenty of positives," he reflected. "It's all experience, both inside and outside the ring. Everything I've learned, I'm taking with me going forward."

Standing across from him this time will be Josh Wagner, a 33-year-old Canadian whose 19-1 record might not dazzle at first glance, but whose résumé hides substance, something Eubank is quick to recognise.

"He's only lost to David Papot, who was unbeaten and gave Liam Paro problems. Wagner's no joke. These are the kind of top 15 fighters people overlook. He's exactly the kind of test I need if I'm serious about becoming a world champion," Eubank said.

Despite being a Eubank, Harlem has always been more thinker than talker, a student of his craft. Having joined the sport later after a promising football career, he now applies that same discipline to boxing.

"I've seen the tape. I know what Wagner likes to do. He's got variety, sure, but it won't be enough," he said.

Image: Harlem Eubank at the Amex Stadium

Friday's bout will mark Eubank's third appearance at the Brighton Centre, a venue that's been kind to him before. Both Timo Schwarzkopf and Tyrone McKenna were stopped there in previous outings. For Eubank, fighting in his hometown is more than a booking, it's a bond.

"It's always a special night in Brighton. The support, the atmosphere. Everyone loves boxing here. To give them another great night means a lot," he said.

That connection to the city runs deeper. Once part of Brighton & Hove Albion's football system, Eubank remains close to the club.

"I've got great ties with the team. Some of the players and maybe even the manager might come down to support," he said. "One day, I'd love to fight at the Amex, that would be a dream."

But dreams can wait. For now, there's business to handle and Wagner is the full focus: "I'm not looking past this one. All my attention is on Josh Wagner.

"Once I've handled that, then it's time to chase a world title shot."