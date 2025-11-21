Harlem Eubank wants 'revenge' against Conor Benn at welterweight: 'Eubank Jr wasn't a fraction of the fighter he is'

Harlem Eubank wants “revenge” in a welterweight fight with Conor Benn.

The cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, Harlem Eubank is a 21-1 professional welterweight, who is hoping to position himself for an eventual world title shot with a victory over Josh Wagner when they fight on Friday.

After defeating Eubank Jr in Saturday's rematch, Benn has targeted a return to welterweight and a world title fight of his own there.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Harlem Eubank thinks he will eventually meet Conor Benn in a welterweight fight and wants to get a win back for his family against their great rivals.

"I've been vocal that I'm ready to make it happen at the drop of a hat," he told Sky Sports. "It sounds like it's meant to be. When it's time, when it happens, I look forward to it. Claiming revenge, it makes for a great storyline.

"I'm sure it'll happen. I'm sure it's brewing somewhere along the line."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr and Benn discussed whether there could be a trilogy fight

But he added: "Right now I'm fully focused on becoming world champion at 147lbs. That is in my line of sight right now and I believe that can happen early 2026. But right now to set that up I have to beat a man by the name of Josh Wagner, a dangerous challenger."

He confirmed that his cousin was dealing with a problem when he fought Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.

"We could all just see that he wasn't a fraction of the fighter he is," Harlem Eubank said. "He was dealing with stuff in camp, he's had some issues that he's had to deal with.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Benn and Eubank Jr react after their rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

"He's had something going on that hasn't allowed him to be his full strength and full ferocity in the ring. If he's not going to highlight that I'm not going to go into it too much either.

"Sometimes when you're preparing to fight, you're pushing your body to the limits and as you get older, you get other things that happen and to keep going to the well, you're fighting your body and your body's kind of fighting itself at the same time."

Eubank Jr might need to consider his future in the sport. "I think it's a good time for him to take a break, have some rest and let the body heal and decide what he wants to do from there," Harlem Eubank said.

"He's cemented his own legacy and I'm proud of everything he's done in the sport. Whatever he chooses to do, you only know yourself when it's time to move on.

"I think it'll be good for him to take some time out, reflect and see what he wants to do."