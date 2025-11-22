Abdullah Mason plans to prove himself the best younger fighter on the planet in Sam Noakes world title clash

Abdullah Mason intends to prove himself as one of the best young fighters on the planet when he fights Sam Noakes for the WBO lightweight world title in Riyadh.

Britain's Moses Itauma is only 20 years old and has already caused a stir in the heavyweight division. But Mason is just 21 himself and would beat the brilliant Itauma to world championship honours if he can defeat Noakes on Saturday night.

A touted prospect, Mason turned professional with Top Rank when he was just 17 years old. On a bill stacked with championship fights, including Anthony Yarde's WBC light-heavyweight title clash with David Benavidez, Mason wants to deliver the kind of performance that will mark him out as the best young fighter in the world.

"For sure, undoubtedly," he said. "We're just getting started. It's been like that since I turned pro. So I feel like it's going to be another step and it's going to be go even harder in that direction, that they're going to be talking about me being the next and up and coming fighter, or being the biggest fighter in the sport."

Noakes though is a strong fighter with an all-action style. Mason knows he will be facing a formidable opponent.

"Sam Noakes is also someone that I haven't faced before, stronger than the rest of my opponents. I believe he's been 12 rounds twice, and this will be my first 12-rounder so that's something to look forward to. We've been training for that, staying ready," Mason told Sky Sports.

"He's a hard hitter and I'm going to be ready for anything."

But he added: "I feel like I do have more to my style but he has what it takes also. He's durable, he's strong and he's coming to fight."

Mason still thinks he can win by knockout, what would be his 18th in a 20 fight professional career.

"Hopefully so. I feel like you will see that," he said. "I hope it's going to be a statement. I feel like this is going to be another statement to come for the world championship."

If he does win, Mason would be another talented American with a world championship at lightweight. That could set him on course for major unifications, with Gervonta Davis the WBA titlist and Shakur Stevenson the WBC champion.

"Boxing will determine it and I'm just rolling with it," Mason said. "The world title opens up the door for everything else and unifications, fighting for other titles, big fights.

"First things first is the world title and that opens up the door for everything else."