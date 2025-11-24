Conor Benn's credentials dismissed by new welterweight world champion Devin Haney's team

Conor Benn does not feature high on new WBO welterweight world champion Devin Haney's agenda.

Haney became a three-weight world titlist when he outscored Brian Norman in Riyadh to win the WBO belt.

After gaining a revenge win over Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight, Benn announced his intention of moving back down to 147lb with Haney one of his potential targets.

But the new champion's father and trainer Bill Haney does not consider Benn a worthy challenger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr and Benn discuss whether there could be a trilogy fight between the two of them

"Conor 'When'. When is he going to get a belt? When is he going to do what Devin has done?" Bill Haney declared after their latest victory.

"When is he going to do something in boxing that's on Devin Haney's level? I mean just one thing, before you start talking to us. We did the stadium in Australia [against George Kambosos], we did that for undisputed. We did Lomachenko.

"There's a lot of tremendously talented fighters that deserve a shot," he concluded. "Let's give the champ his well due respect."

Noting his victory over great Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney pointed out: "I will fight anybody. I don't care, I really don't care.

"I will fight whoever it is. It does not matter."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Benn and Eubank Jr react after their rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

'All of them can get it'

Benn harbours aspirations of a world championship challenge at welterweight now.

"I fancy Mario Barrios for the WBC world title," Benn has declared of his welterweight ambitions, before adding: "Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Devin Haney... all of them can get it any day of the week and twice on Sundays."

After the win over Eubank Jr, Benn's trainer Tony Sims said: "He boxed outstanding. He's come from a complete novice into a world-level fighter. He jumped up two weights and beat a world-class fighter.

"We want to drop back down, at 147 now and box at his natural weight and win a world title.

"That's the aim now."