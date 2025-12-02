Oleksandr Usyk: Fabio Wardley 'running towards' Ukrainian who is 'running away', says WBO champion's manager

Oleksandr Usyk is 'running away' from the Fabio Wardley fight, says the British world heavyweight champion's manager Mike Ofo.

The Ukrainian has broken his silence about his next career move after announcing that he wants to defend his WBC, WBA and IBF titles against Deontay Wilder.

Usyk had been ordered to make a mandatory WBO title defence against Wardley, but the Ukrainian vacated his belt and his comments have sparked a fiery reaction from Ofo, who guides the Brit's career.

"This is a sport and a business. If Parker won, for me, it is interesting," Usyk had told Boxing King Media.

"If Wardley wins, for me, not interesting. I say, 'Okay, I give you [my] belt, maybe later we will fight together'.

"A big fight is the only thing on my mind."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Joseph Parker’s heavyweight clash with Fabio Wardley at The O2 arena. (Credit: DAZN)

The WBO had ordered Usyk to fight the winner of Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley, which saw the Suffolk fighter emerge victorious with a stunning 11th-round stoppage at The O2 and then issue a verbal challenge to Usyk.

Prior to the Parker fight, Ofo has confirmed that Wardley had already agreed financial terms 'in principle' to face Usyk next.

"Usyk's comments surprised me because I thought he was a champion who had integrity," Ofo told Sky Sports. "After Usyk stepped up to heavyweight, he was Anthony Joshua's mandatory, and it was Usyk who was calling for that fight. AJ being the champion that he is, took on the challenge.

"Yes, he lost, but he didn't avoid it and that is the way that this sport is supposed to happen on an even playing field, where you have your mandatory and you honour it.

Image: Wardley's manager Mike Ofo has reacted angrily to Usyk's comments

"Can you imagine what would happen in the Champions League if Real Madrid didn't fancy taking on Barcelona and they said, 'we'll give another team the chance to play them but we might play them in the future'? That's not sport. You can't cherry-pick your opponents.

"Why didn't he give up the belts beforehand? He was supposed to fight the winner and he didn't honour that. If he had given up the belt it would have been Parker vs Wardley for the world title. He had no interest in fighting Fabio Wardley.

"Before the fight, in principle, we had agreed to all their demands that Fabio would fight Usyk if Fabio won. We didn't need to fight Parker, we chose to fight Parker because we were running straight towards Usyk.

"Usyk is doing the opposite, he is running away from adversity, while we're running towards Usyk."

Image: Oleksandr Usyk's desire to face Deontay Wilder next has been questioned by Ofo

Wilder has lost four of his last six fights, including a punishing points defeat to Parker, and knockout losses to Zhilei Zhang and Tyson Fury.

Ofo has questioned why Usyk would view Wilder as better 'business' than a fight against Wardley.

"Britain is one of the biggest markets out there. You want to fight Wilder who not only lost to the man you beat [Tyson Fury] but has also lost to the man who your mandatory challenger beat [Joseph Parker].

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We've sold out arenas, drew a huge crowd to a football stadium, and have built a big fanbase behind Fabio. Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker have made a living from the British fight fans, our audience. Usyk has built his name here.

"Joseph Parker doesn't have more commercial value than Fabio. Does he even sell out an arena in his own hometown?

"Total nonsense. It was better if Usyk came out and said he was scared and doesn't want to fight.

"Wilder is no risk and guaranteed reward."

Image: Fabio Wardley will make the first defence of his WBO title early next year

Wardley, who has 19 knockouts in his 20 victories, is set to make the first defence of his WBO title early next year.

"Fabio is not only the most exciting heavyweight out there, he is the most exciting fighter in boxing right now," said Ofo, who is also the promoter for Platform Sport, who represent fighters such as Dillian Whyte and Mike Perez.

"Whenever Fabio fights you get knockouts, you get knockdowns, you get cuts, you get controversy. It's guaranteed excitement. Everything you could want in a fight.

"Fabio's career is not going to he held up, this is embarrassing for boxing.

"Fabio is here to stay, he wants to fight the so-called best. He wants to fight Usyk and he wants to fight all challengers.

"Fabio has never ducked away from any challenge and it's all said and done, his legacy will show that he fought everyone and anyone who dared to step in front of him.

"Usyk unfortunately doesn't have the cojones to face him, but hopefully he gets a bit of confidence over the next couple of months."