Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in car crash in Nigeria that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, friends and members of Joshua's team; the 46-year-old driver of the car has been charged by Nigerian police with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence

Anthony Joshua: Driver of car in fatal crash that injured British boxer charged by police in Nigeria

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The driver of the car involved in a fatal crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends has been charged by Nigerian police with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Joshua suffered minor injuries in the crash on December 29 that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were also members of the British boxer's training team.

The Lexus SUV the men were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ogun State.

Image: Joshua suffered minor injuries in the crash on December 29

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, had been charged in court earlier on Friday, with the case adjourned until January 20 for trial.

Joshua, 36, was taken to hospital where medical staff determined that he did 'not require any emergency interventions' and was discharged on Wednesday.

Kayode was charged on four counts, which were dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention - causing bodily harm and damage to property, and driving without a valid national driver's licence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warning: This footage contains distressing scenes. Joshua walks away from a vehicle - in which he was a passenger - after a fatal car crash in Nigeria (Pictures:@akinyemiabdulq1)

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

The collision happened around 11am in Makun on Monday, around 30 miles from Lagos. The Federal Road Safety Corps said the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.

Footage on social media showed Joshua in pain and dazed as he was helped out of the wrecked vehicle.

A spokesperson for Joshua later confirmed that his friends had died in the accident.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Friends pay tribute to the two passengers, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who sadly passed away after the car crash involving Anthony Joshua

"It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele.

"Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team."

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent fight against Jake Paul in Miami.

After a 15-month absence from the sport, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTube star at Kaseya Center on December 19.