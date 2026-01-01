Anthony Joshua is now recovering at his home in Nigeria after suffering minor injuries from a car crash that killed two members from his inner circle; two-time heavyweight boxing world champion spent was discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Anthony Joshua: British boxer and former world champion discharged from hospital after fatal car crash in Nigeria

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital less than three days after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

Joshua is now recovering at his home in Nigeria, according to the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun states posted late on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old was travelling in the back of a car when it hit a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos, killing his friends Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Ayodele was a personal trainer for Joshua and Ghami a strength and conditioning coach.

Joshua, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, and his mother paid their respects to them at a funeral home on Wednesday afternoon, the statement said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warning: This footage contains distressing scenes. British heavyweight Anthony Joshua walks away from a vehicle - in which he was a passenger - after a fatal car crash in Nigeria. (Pictures:@akinyemiabdulq1)

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," the statement, posted on X, read.

The post also expressed gratitude for the team of doctors and medical staff at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Joshua and those that sustained injuries.

It added: "The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Friends pay tribute to the two passengers, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who sadly passed away after a car crash involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

Hearn pays tribute as Joshua's family express 'great shock'

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was in the country celebrating his recent fight against Jake Paul.

After a 15-month absence from the ring, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer in Miami on December 19.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Ayodele, who was also known as Latz, and Ghami in an Instagram post, writing: "Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.

"Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Residents of Sagamu in Ogun State, where Joshua's relatives live, expressed their shock at Monday's events.

Adedamola Joshua, the uncle of Anthony Joshua's father, told The Associated Press: "All the people are very close with him (Anthony Joshua) and he is very free among the people. So it was a great shock for us."

Oluwatoyin Omoleye, a resident of Sagamu, said he was "so sad because Anthony was coming home to celebrate with our people here."