Anthony Joshua car crash: Trial of driver involved in fatal collision has hearing adjourned until February 25

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode appeared in Sagamu Magistrate Court facing a four-count charge; Kayode was driving an SUV that struck a stationary truck on December 29, injuring Anthony Joshua and killing two members of his team

The trial of the driver involved in the fatal accident that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his team has been adjourned until next month.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, is charged on four counts - dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and operating a vehicle without a valid national driver's license.

Kayode attended Sagamu Magistrate's Court in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, where initial proceedings were heard before the case was then adjourned - at the prosecution's request - until February 25.

Joshua's personal trainer Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, his strength coach, died on December 29 after the Lexus SUV they were travelling in - driven by Kayode - collided with a stationary lorry near Lagos.

Heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley says Anthony Joshua will need time to gather himself and decide whether he will box again after being involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria

The former world heavyweight champion was treated in hospital for his injuries before being released on New Year's Eve, then flew back to London ahead of memorial services for Ghami and Ayodele on January 4.

Kayode was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) earlier in the case and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met. He did not speak during the hearing.

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 17.

He shared footage online of himself hitting pads with a trainer on Thursday, posting a video on Instagram with the caption: "Mental Strength Therapy".

Image: ⁠Joshua was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car accident that killed two

AJ 'will take time' before considering future

Promoter Eddie Hearn insisted Joshua himself is the 'only voice' who can make a decision about his future and potential return to professional boxing.

When asked whether he expects Joshua to take some considerable time off boxing, Hearn told Sky Sports News: "Yeah, I do. That's not a conversation that I think anyone's comfortable in having in terms of asking what could be next or what he's thinking.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua needs to take time away from boxing before deciding on his future

"That's something that has to come next. You need someone to have their time and to just be left alone, really, to get over, like I said, not just a terrible incident, but just one that you can never prepare for in life. You never, ever want to see anybody you know in any kind of this situation.

"It's heartbreaking. And when the time is right, I believe he will make his decision. You'll hear it from him. The future of Anthony Joshua will be told by Anthony Joshua. And that's the only voice you should listen to in that respect.

"And we'll give him his time to make that decision and to heal specifically in many different ways."