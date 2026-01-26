Tyson Fury's next challenger? After their sparring 'drama' Agron Smakici looks to fight Fury in comeback bout

Tyson Fury is out of retirement and looking for his next fight. A former sparring partner hopes to take him on.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Fury is looking to box Oleksandr Usyk or Fabio Wardley, the current holders of the four major title belts, later in the year.

But he has not boxed since 2024 and is expected to take a comeback fight first, potentially in April.

Croatian heavyweight Agron Smakici has put himself forward to take on Fury next.

Smakici has a 21-3 (19) winning record but is little known in the heavyweight division.

But Smakici is familiar with Fury. He was the man sparring with the heavyweight star when Fury sustained the cut that saw his first fight with Usyk postponed.

Bitterness now lingers between the former sparring partners.

"Everything is possible," Smakici told Sky Sports. "I would like to fight him."

"It was the biggest drama," the Croatian said of the sparring incident.

"And if he is still a sausage, I would like to beat him again," Smakici added.

Smakici, though, cannot boast a competitive track record to match Fury's. His most high-level bout was a 2023 European title clash with Agit Kabayel, who is now the WBC's interim heavyweight titlist. Kabayel stopped him inside three rounds.

Fury, in contrast, became a unified world champion in 2015 when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany. On his return to the sport, Fury emerged from a thrilling trilogy with Deontay Wilder as the WBC heavyweight world champion.

After headlining at both Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, he fought Usyk for the undisputed championship. His preparation for their first fight was hampered by the cut he picked up in training with Smakici but he also could not get the better of Usyk in their rematch in 2024.

At the beginning of 2025 Fury announced he would retire from boxing. But that resolution proved short-lived.

"Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching," Fury declared. "Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.

"I'm back at it now and I'm coming back for vengeance.

"I want you back boxing, I want it all back and I'm coming."